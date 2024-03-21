Thermaltake Reveals the Dr. Power III, a Power Tester Compatible with the Latest 12+4pin Connector

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake is excited to launch the Dr. Power III, an enhanced portable power tester that supports the latest ATX12V v3.1 standard. This tester simplifies the process of checking the operational status of different PSU connectors. Compared to its predecessor, the Dr. Power III additionally supports a 12+4pin connector, enabling it to test the next-gen power supplies which are designed for high power consumption GPU.

Whether pre-build checks or troubleshooting existing setups, the Dr. Power III can offer straightforward voltage and PG value detection. To initiate testing, easily use cables to attach connectors between the power supply and the Dr. Power III, press the check button, and the test will begin. The Dr. Power III supports various connectors, including the latest 12+4pin, 24pin, PCIe 6/8pin, SATA, CPU 4/8pin, and peripheral connectors. It is compatible with all contemporary ATX PSU, Dr. Power III meticulously detects the SENSE0/SENSE1 sideband signals of the latest PCIe 12+4pin connector, distinguishing power levels of 150W, 300W, 450W, and 600W.

The output voltages will be shown respectively on the real-time LCD display, ensuring the information can be read clearly and immediately. While the built-in diagnostic system of the Dr. Power III detects issues of low-voltage, high-voltage, no-voltage, and PG alarm systems, it alerts users with a red LCD backlight and a “beep” sound; if the test proceeds without any issues, the LCD backlight will stay white, allowing users to assess instant feedback effortlessly. The Dr. Power III incorporates both manual and automatic testing modes, so users can choose the approach that fits their needs best. Moreover, the Dr. Power III features a 3-year warranty, guaranteeing reliability for users over an extended period.

The Dr. Power III simplifies the process of diagnosing power supply issues. It comes with support for the latest 12+4pin connector, a real-time LCD for immediate feedback, and a user-friendly design, making it the perfect tool for testing your high-end power supplies.

Features of the Dr. Power III

Universal ATX Power Supply Tester

Dr. Power III PSU Tester has been meticulously crafted to accommodate all contemporary ATX power supplies, up to ATX12V v3.1. Its inclusive design incorporates the PCIe 12+4pin connector and adeptly detects SENSE0/SENSE1 sideband signals. The LCD display enhances the experience, allowing users to effortlessly read and interpret the test results with clarity and ease.

Real-Time Voltage LCD Display

The real-time LCD monitoring displays the output voltage for +12V, +5V, +3.3V, and +5Vsb. This instant feedback facilitates immediate assessment of power supply performance, enabling users to make informed decisions regarding their system’s power delivery.

Precision in PCIe 12+4pin Connector Detection

The device meticulously detects the SENSE0/SENSE1 sideband signals of the latest PCIe 12+4pin connector, distinguishing power levels of 150W, 300W, 450W, and 600W, ensuring compatibility with a range of PCIe Gen 5.1 graphics cards and components.

Flexible Testing Modes

Users can choose the approach that best suits their preferences with both manual and automatic testing modes, enabling them to quickly diagnose the power supply output status.

Built-In Diagnostic System for Proactive Maintenance

Dr. Power III incorporates a robust built-in diagnostic system that identifies issues such as low-voltage, high-voltage, no voltage, and PG alarm systems. If no fault occurs during the test, the LCD backlight will remain white. Once any fault occurs, the LCD backlight will turn red

and make a “beep” sound. This proactive approach to diagnostics ensures that users are alerted to potential problems.

Long-Term Assurance with a 3-Year Warranty

Confidence in the reliability of our Dr. Power III, we proudly offer a 3-year warranty, standing firmly behind the exceptional quality and enduring performance of our product.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429