Thermaltake Reveals the Ceres 330 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis

Thermaltake is excited to launch the Ceres 330 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis, the first chassis that supports a hidden-connector motherboard. The Ceres 330 is a new case of the Ceres series, and it retains the series’ iconic perforated panel design to achieve optimal cooling performance. Significantly differentiated from its predecessors, the Ceres 330 has maximum motherboard installation support and is compatible with the latest hidden-connector motherboards, such as ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI, ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF, and MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO. To enhance the aesthetics, the chassis is designed with an ultra-clean space benefited by the hidden-connector design, the Ceres 330 series unifies all components in the same color and is available in black, white, and hydrangea blue versions.

Hidden-Connector ft. ASUS & MSI

Created for next-generation motherboards, the Ceres 330 features a special design that enables support for both standard motherboards and ATX hidden-connector motherboards from ASUS and MSI. With a hidden-connector motherboard, you can easily achieve outstanding cable management by placing messy cables on the back side. Ultimately allows the front side to achieve greater airflow, with room for a large amount of air intakes and exhausts generated by the Ceres series.

Built for Massive Airflow, Supports up to a 360mm Radiator at the Front

With its 55% perforated panel design, this case can deliver exceptional cooling performance. Besides that, the Ceres 330 comes pre-installed with two powerful CT140 ARGB fans at the front and one CT140 fan at the rear, and can accommodate up to a 280/360 AIO radiator at the front, offering superior cooling solution to your high-end components.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Ceres 330 is equipped with removable filters located on the top, front, bottom, left, and right sides of the chassis, the Ceres 330 ensures perfect dust protection, ensuring all hardware operates properly.

Sleek Look: Tempered Glass Side Panel & Same Color Scheme

The Ceres 330 incorporates a 4mm tempered glass panel on the left side, you can fully display a neat inner build contributed by the hidden-connector design and show off all your RGB components vividly. Additionally, the Ceres 330 unifies the overall color from exterior to interior elements to elevate aesthetics. Now, the color of the front frame is the same as the main color of the body. Upon closer inspection, the inner accessories of the Ceres 330 Snow, grommets, and PCI slots have been changed into white as well as the screws are designed in silver, creating a pure and sleek look.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive If you would like to upgrade the appearance of the Ceres 330, the separately sold 3.9″ LCD panel kit is the perfect accessory. The LCD can present components’ real-time information, time mode, and climate mode, and even can upload any images or GIFs you like by using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

