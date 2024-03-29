Thermaltake Releases The Tower 300 Bubble Pink Micro Tower Chassis

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake is excited to release The Tower 300 Bubble Pink Micro Tower Chassis. The Tower 300 series features a distinctive octagonal prism shape and supports both vertical and horizontal placement, it was one of the most popular cases at CES 2024. To celebrate the cherry blossom season, The Tower 300 launches a new pink chassis. Now this series comes in eight colors, including Black, Snow, Turquoise, Racing Green, Matcha Green, Bumblebee, Hydrangea Blue, and Bubble Pink, meeting various aesthetic styles.

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink is a m-ATX case that combines originality, functionality, and aesthetics. The Bubble Pink edition is crafted with a bold pink exterior and light blue elements, this uncommon chassis color scheme elevates exclusivity. Furthermore, The case is innovative with an octagonal prism shape while keeping its predecessors’ vertical body design, significantly saving space for your gaming and workspace. With a separately sold Chassis Stand Kit, you can set The Tower 300 Bubble Pink to horizontal placement, delivering a special viewing experience.

Designed with unparalleled hardware compatibility, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink can accommodate a standard-sized power supply of up to 220mm and a graphics card of up to 400mm such as a 4090 GPU. The Tower 300 also emphasizes superior cooling support. It is pre-installed with two 140mm PWM fans on the top and can house up to eight 120mm/140mm fans overall. Moreover, the right side can support up to a 420mm AIO radiator, ensuring optimal cooling capability for top-tier components.

To make The Tower 300 Bubble Pink completely stand out, incorporating the extra LCD Screen Kit could take its visual appeal up a notch. Utilizing the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software, the 3.9” LCD Display can present time, weather, or components’ real-time information. Moreover, you can fully customize the screen by uploading images or GIFs, whether you prefer cherry blossom or Thermaltake TT Girl to match the pink exterior, or any other themes that suit your taste, personalizing your chassis is easy and fun.

Building on the legacy of The Tower series, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink brings innovative design and brand-new color. It embodies the perfect blend of performance and aesthetics, letting your setup be the centerpiece of any space.

Features of The Tower 300 Bubble Pink Micro Tower Chassis:

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink retains the iconic contours of its predecessors, with a vertical body design but in an octagonal prism shape, allowing the chassis to have a smaller footprint and providing flexibility and minimizing obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.

Supports up to a 420mm Radiator on the Right

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink delivers exceptional cooling that it supports up to a 420mm radiator on the right side, which effectively reduces the temperature inside the chassis and maintains optimal system performance.

Tool Free Panels for Easy Access

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.

Two CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink features two 140mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.

Unify your fans with your build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 300 Bubble Pink’s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Personalize Your LCD Display

Through the TT RGB Plus 2.0, the 3.9” LCD display presents real-time information and plays JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution. What’s more is users can even show the time and weather information on the display, bringing great visual aesthetics and highly customizable functions to your Tower 300 Bubble Pink chassis.

Choose The Way You Install

On the right side, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink has the capacity to support either three 120/140mm fans or a 420mm/360mm AIO radiator. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket, which simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Massive Airflow & Incredible Performance

Thanks to two CT140 PC Cooling Fans pre-installed, we were able to ensure that The Tower 300 Bubble Pink comes with massive airflow, which guarantees amazing cooling performance and a low interior temperature while using the most upscale components.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.

Excellent Hardware Support & Cooling Solutions

The Tower 300 Bubble Pink has good hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 400mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total. Two CT140 fans are pre-installed on the top of the case to improve thermal efficiency. An additional 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed on top of the PSU cover, and up to a 420mm/360mm AIO CPU cooler can be installed on the right side of the case, for maximum cooling performance.

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

For the storage compatibility, The Tower 300 Bubble Pink gives maximum support of up to three 2.5‘’ SSDs or three 3.5‘’ HDDs in total.

Handy I/O Ports

One USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C and two USB 3.0 ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design

No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, installation can be a breeze with our Dismantlable Modular Design.

