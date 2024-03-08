Thermaltake Releases The Tower 200 Bubble Pink Mini Chassis to Celebrate the Cherry Blossom Season

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake is delighted to unveil the new-colored The Tower 200 Bubble Pink Mini Chassis. As a mini-ITX case, The Tower 200 series stands out for its outstanding 4090 GPU compatibility, classic vertical case design, and superior cooling performance. With the coming of spring, Thermaltake launches a special edition mixed with pink and light blue, now The Tower 200 series has 7 colors: Black, Snow, Turquoise, Racing Green, Matcha Green, Bumblebee, and the latest Bubble Pink.

Spring brings a lively atmosphere filled with the blooming of cherry blossoms. The introduction of the Bubble Pink edition also breathes a rejuvenating vibe into The Tower 200 series. Mirroring the essence of a bubble, The Tower 200 Bubble Pink is tiny but carries vitality and dreams. The Tower 200 utilizes the series’ iconic vertical body design to save space efficiently in gaming setups and workplaces. Despite its compact size, it is compatible with a graphics card up to 380mm, like a 4090 GPU, and a power supply up to 220mm, ensuring exceptional hardware support for your ideal high-end components.

The interior of The 200 Bubble Pink is built with the refreshing light blue element, not only indicating the color of the bubble reflection but also symbolizing the excellent cooling performance this case has. The Tower 200 is pre-installed with one CT140 fan on the top and one on the rear, and can accommodate up to six 120/140mm fans in total or a 280mm radiator on the right, providing a superb thermal solution.

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink with an eye-catching pink exterior, this color is a blend of boldness, energy, and warmth, highlighting your distinctive personality and style. If you are looking for a more visually pleasing chassis appearance, then don’t miss out on the separately sold LCD Panel Kit. Its 3.9” LCD Display can show the component’s real-time information, and you can upload any images or GIFs through the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software, enabling The Tower 200 Bubble Pink more interactive.

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink is a tiny but mighty mini-ITX case that can accommodate the top-tier 4090 graphics card. With the arrival of spring, The Tower 200 series introduces a novel Bubble Pink edition, breathing new life into its designs. The Tower 200 Bubble Pink is a versatile case that combines functionality and aesthetics, an optimal option for your dream PC setup.

Features of The Tower 200 Bubble Pink Mini Chassis:

4090 GPU Fits Perfectly!

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink is fully equipped to accommodate all of your essential components, including the latest high-performance graphics cards such as the 4090 GPU. Besides, it can support graphics cards up to 380mm in length, providing you with the flexibility to choose the best graphics card for your needs. Rest assured that The Tower 200 Bubble Pink has got you covered, no matter what GPU you decide to use.

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink retains the iconic contours of its predecessors, with a vertical body design that allows the chassis to have a smaller footprint, providing flexibility and minimizing obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

Supports up to a 280mm Radiator on the Right

Despite its small size, The Tower 200 Bubble Pink delivers exceptional cooling performance without any compromise. It supports up to a 280mm radiator on the right side, which effectively reduces the temperature inside the chassis and maintains optimal system performance.

Two CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink features two 140mm PWM fans, one on the top and the other on the rear, to provide good cooling performance.

Unify Your Fans with Your Build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 200’s visual effects by upgrading it with our optimal LCD Panel Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Secure Your Components

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink features a GPU stabilizer to ensure the GPU doesn’t wobble during use or transport.

Choose The Way You Install

On the right side, The Tower 200 Bubble Pink has the capacity to support either two 120/140mm fans or a 280mm radiator. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket, which simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

People may have concerns about the cooling performance of a mini-ITX chassis. However, our The Tower 200 Bubble Pink has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Massive Airflow & Incredible Performance

Thanks to two CT140 PC Cooling Fans pre-installed, we were able to ensure that The Tower 200 comes with massive airflow, which guarantees amazing cooling performance and a low interior temperature while using the most upscale components.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink has well-designed removable fan filters on the rear, inner two sides, and inner bottom layer. The removable filters provide excellent dust protection to ensure a dust-free environment.

Hardware Support and Cooling Solution

The Tower 200 Bubble Pink has good hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 200mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 380mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, two 2.5” SSDs with the side bracket and two 2.5” SSDs or two 3.5” HDDs (without rear fan) behind the motherboard tray. Although The Tower 200 Bubble Pink is a mini-ITX chassis, it is still optimized for good cooling. On the top and rear of the case comes with two pre-installed CT140 fans, which can improve thermal efficiency. An additional 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed on top of the PSU cover, and up to a 280mm all-in-one CPU cooler can be installed on the right side of the case.

Handy I/O Ports

One USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C and two USB 3.0 ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design

No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, installation can be a breeze with our Dismantlable Modular Design.

