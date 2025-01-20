Thermaltake Releases the Toughpower TF3 1300W with Support for RTX50 Series GPUs

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is proud to launch the Toughpower TF3 1300W – TT Premium Edition, the 80 PLUS Titanium certified and full modular PSU that is designed to power up high-performance and overclocking systems. The Toughpower TF3 1300W is built to comply with the ATX 3.1 specification and comes with PCIe Gen 5.1 connectors, it ensures superior reliability and future-ready compatibility for high-end hardware including the latest RTX50 series graphics cards.

The Toughpower TF3 1300W meets ATX 3.1 standards, supporting up to 200% total power excursion, 300% GPU power excursion, and reaches 60% efficiency at low load. Its two native PCIe 12V-2X6 modular interfaces are compatible with advanced PCIe 12+4pin connectors, providing up to 600W for the next-gen PCIe 5.1 graphics cards. To reduce installation errors, the 12+4pin cable comes with a dual-color design in matcha green and black, allowing users can easily verify proper connections.

With maximum graphics card compatibility, the Toughpower TF3 1300W supports various NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards. This power supply incorporates 8-pin PCIe cables for AMD & RTX series graphics cards, it also features two PCIe 12V-2X6 connectors for RTX 50 & 40 series cards which are compatible with PCIe Gen 5.1 connectors, tailored to different connection needs of graphics cards.

Designed for overclocking enthusiasts, the OCM switch on the Toughpower TF3 1300W allows users to effortlessly optimize system’s performance. By default, the power supply operates in Multi-Rail mode with Over Current Protection (OCP) to ensure maximum safety. After a simple press of the OCM switch, the Toughpower TF3 1300W can transit to the single 12V rail mode, unleashing it maximum capability. Additionally, the Toughpower TF3 1300W is equipped with a Thermaltake customized cooling fan, effectively prevent the system from overheating.

The Toughpower TF3 1300W is made with 100% high quality Japanese 105°C/221°F electrolytic capacitors, providing advantageous durability and reliability. It is built with the ＜30mV low ripple noise design, voltage regulation ＜±2%, and 17ms and up hold up time, ensuring its stability. This power supply is compatible with 80 PLUS Titanium certification, allowing lower power loss through its high efficiency of up to 94%.

For those seeking a PSU that can handle the demands of high-specification systems, the Toughpower TF3 1300W is an outstanding choice. Built to ATX 3.1 standards with PCIe 12V-2×6 support and 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, it unlocks the full potential of your high-end components, making it a must-have for overclockers and performance enthusiasts.

