Thermaltake Releases the Latest Premium Liquid Cooling Component Lineup — Pacific SR Radiator & Pacific SF Fittings

Thermaltake is excited to announce that the Pacific SR Radiator and the new-colored Pacific SF Fittings are ready for purchase. A high-quality water cooling system should include components with maximum modification capability and visual attractiveness. The Pacific SR Radiator features detachable side panels for you to customize painting more easily, and the Pacific SF Fittings now come in three colors — silver black, matte black, and white, ensuring a comprehensive selection to meet all your needs.

Pacific SR280/360/420 Radiator — Black/Snow Edition

The Pacific SR Radiator is a slim radiator with 28mm thickness, and its compact size can offer enormous placement flexibility. This series has 3 models: the Pacific SR360 that fits 120mm fans, and the Pacific SR280 and Pacific SR420 that fit 140 mm fans. The Pacific SR Radiator has black and snow editions to choose; contributing to the modular design, you can take off the detachable side panels of the radiator and paint them in any color you like. Furthermore, this radiator is crafted with flat tubes and 17 FPI fin density, paired with high-static pressure fans can offer an exceptional cooling solution.

Pacific SF Fittings — Silver Black/Matte Black/White

Pacific SF Fittings incorporate 10 models, which can be divided into three categories — adapters, extenders, and 16mm OD compression fittings. Silver black was released earlier and now two more new colors, matte black and white, are also available. They inherit the new industrial style appearance, and their design focuses on installation convenience and appealing aesthetics. The Pacific SF Fittings are made with high-quality and special-finished brass, and they feature helical knurling-designed rotators, making your systems look sleek and easy to install. Regarding adapters and extenders, their rotators’ 2-way and 360-degree revolvable design also facilitates a simplified installation and disassembly process.

Pacific SF Adapters contain 90-degree, 45-degree, and 45 & 90-degree, enabling you to build your liquid cooling system with different loop angles.

Pacific SF Extenders incorporate 20mm and 30mm lengths in several designs with G1/4 screw threads, from male to male, female to male, and female to female. Pacific SF extenders can be attached to either the radiator, blocks, or other adaptors for a more user-friendly installation, including extending the length and switching the male/female connectors.

Pacific SF Hard Tube 16mm OD Compressions can match with PETG, Acrylic, and Glass tubing, coming in 16mm in outer diameter (OD) and paired with G1/4 screw threads. They are suitable to apply in a compact chassis without compromising the compression seal or impacting the coolant flow.

Features of the Pacific SR280/360/420 Radiator:

Free Up Your Chassis

Pacific SR Radiator is an industrial-designed slim radiator with a compact design, which occupies less space within the chassis and enables greater flexibility in component placement and space optimization.

Modular Design Makes DIY More Accessible

The modular design allows you to detach the side panel and apply paint to your PC radiator and its detachable side panel allows you to match your system’s color scheme, adding a touch of personalization to your build.

High Quality for Better Cooling Results

Pacific SR Radiator series is 28mm thick, and the Pacific SR360 features a brass tank with 12-set flat tubes, while the Pacific SR280/420 feature one with 14-set flat tubes, which is optimal for thermal capacity and increased heat transfer. Its 17 FPI fin density maximizes surface area for efficient heat dissipation; by elevating a little fan speed, there will be a noticeable boost in cooling performance.

Remarkable Expansion

The Pacific SR360 is suitable for 120 mm high-static pressure fans, and the Pacific SR280/420 is suitable for 140 mm high-static pressure fans; it enables users to construct a liquid cooling system with exceptional aesthetics and the flexibility to seamlessly integrate external modular upgrades, resulting in an unparalleled level of customized configurations.

Features of the Pacific SF Fittings:

New Industrial Style with a Better Grip

The Pacific SF Fittings are forged with Industrial Style Helical Knurling Designed Rotators made with high-quality brass and treated with a special surface finishing, creating a new look with fantastic aesthetics and providing a more ergonomic grip while installing.

Pacific SF Adapters: Make Building Easy with A Little Help

Pacific SF Adapters provide convenience and aesthetic purpose while creating a build, allowing you to decorate your liquid cooling system while making 90-degree and 45-degree angles.

Pacific SF Adapters: Choose What Fits Best

Pacific SF Adaptors come with different angles, including 90-degree, 45-degree, and 45 & 90-degree, providing a wide range of selections to build your liquid cooling system with ease and more dynamics.

Pacific SF Extenders: Choose What Fits Best

Pacific SF Extenders come in 20mm to 30mm lengths in several designs of G1/4 screw threads, from male to male, female to male, and female to female, providing a wide range of selections for you to build your liquid cooling system more efficiently.

Pacific SF Adapters / Extenders: Swirl and Adjust

The rotators are 2-way, 360-degree revolvable, bringing convenience during installation and disassembly.

Pacific SF OD Compression: Install Freely without Worry

Pacific SF Hard Tube 16mm OD Compression fittings can be used with PETG, Acrylic, and Glass tubing, which is 16mm in outer diameter (OD) and paired with G1/4 screw threads. They are designed to work in tight spaces without compromising the compression seal or impacting the coolant flow. They also feature four O-Rings to provide a more secure seal and reliable performance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

