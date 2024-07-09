Thermaltake Releases the CTE E660 MX Mid Tower Chassis with Support for Hidden-Connector Motherboards

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is proud to launch the CTE E660 MX Mid Tower Chassis, a dual chamber mid-tower supporting ASUS and MSI Hidden-Connector motherboards. Along with excellent motherboard compatibility, the CTE E660 MX also features an interchangeable dual front panel design, a three-way GPU installation option, and exceptional cooling support, enabling the creation of a dream PC with superior flexibility. Available in four colors, including Black, Snow, Racing Green, and Hydrangea Blue, this chassis offers a variety of options to suit your preferences.

Designed for next-generation motherboards, the CTE E660 MX is compatible with both standard motherboards and the latest hidden-connector motherboards (ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF / ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI / MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO). Using a hidden-connector motherboard enables you to route messy cables to the rear, improving cable management and enhancing the aesthetics of your builds.

To cater to diverse needs in PC customization, the CTE E660 MX combines sleek design with practicality. The left side of the chassis incorporates a 4mm tempered glass panel, offering a clear view of the interior configuration. Additionally, the CTE E660 MX provides two interchangeable front panels: a tempered glass panel for expansive visibility and a perforated panel for enhanced airflow, allowing you to tailor setups for aesthetic appeal and optimal performance.

For maximum customization, the CTE E660 MX includes a three-way GPU installation option, enabling you to place components as you prefer:

Three-Way GPU Installation

1. Floating GPU: Placing the GPU in the middle of the chassis by using the enclosed floating GPU bracket and pre-configured 400mm long PCI-e 4.0 riser cable.

2. Up Right: Hanging the GPU vertically.

3. Right Forward: Placing it up-right with the graphics card facing forward to the side panel on the rotational PCI-e slots.

The CTE E660 MX provides outstanding cooling support, it can accommodate up to a 420mm AIO radiator at the front, rear and the M/B side, and up to fourteen 120mm fans or twelve 140mm fans can be installed in the chassis, ensuring exceptional cooling capability for top-tier components. This case also boasts optimal hardware compatibility. With support for an E-ATX (12”x10.5”) motherboard, a power supply up to 220mm in length, and storage options including up to two 2.5” SSDs or three 3.5” HDDs, the CTE E660 MX provides versatile and efficient configurations for demanding builds.

If you are seeking a chassis that has a maximum flexibility for installation, don’t miss out on the CTE E660 MX. Its hidden-connector motherboard support, dual front panel design, and a three-way GPU installation option allow you to effortlessly customize a PC that meets both performance and aesthetic needs.

Features of the CTE E660 MX Mid Tower Chassis:

Compatible with Hidden-Connector Motherboards

Created for next-generation Hidden-Connector motherboards, the CTE E660 MX features a special design that enables support for both standard motherboards and hidden-connector motherboards from ASUS and MSI.

*Compatible with hidden-connector motherboards:

ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF

ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI

MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO

Dual Interchangeable Front Panels

With a 4mm tempered glass panel pre-installed on the left side, users can easily show off their interior configuration; on top of that, the CTE E660 MX offers two interchangeable front panels: a tempered glass panel and a perforated panel. The former for a great look and the latter for better airflow. Users have the flexibility to display their PC build the way they want.

Display It Your Way: Three-way GPU Installation

There are three different ways to mount your GPU:

1. Floating GPU: Placing the GPU in the middle of the chassis by using the enclosed floating GPU bracket and pre-configured 400mm long PCI-e 4.0 riser cable

2. Up Right: Hanging the GPU vertically

3. Right Forward: Placing it up-right with the graphics card facing forward to the side panel on the rotational PCI-e slots

PCI-e 4.0 Riser Cable and Floating GPU Bracket Included

A pre-configured 400mm PCI-e 4.0 riser cable makes it easy to achieve “floating GPU’’ and “Up Right Forward” GPU placements. The riser cable complies with PCI-e 4.0 Standards, offering a 16GT/s transfer rate and supporting up to 64 GB/s (bi-directional) data transmission.

Maximum Radiator Support

The CTE E660 MX offers multiple mounting locations and plenty of room to create your own configurations. DIY radiators up to 420mm in length can be installed on the front, rear, bottom and M/B side, and for AIO compatibility, up to 420mm/360mm radiators can be installed on the front, rear and M/B side, giving PC enthusiasts plenty of flexibility to create their ideal setup.

CTE Form Factor Designed by Thermaltake

The CTE Form Factor Designed by Thermaltake, stands for Centralized Thermal Efficiency, and is focused around providing high level thermal performance to critical components. The design utilizes a 90-degree rotation of the motherboard providing more efficient airflow pathways.

Move Critical Heat Sources (CPU And Graphic Cards) Closer Towards Cool Air

Since the CPU location has been moved much closer to the front panel and the graphics card moved closer towards the rear panel, independent cold air induction is given for thermal dissipation of the CPU and graphics card respectively. This overall approach has allowed CTE to provide better and more efficient intake airflow through the placement of main components and cooling, as well as optimization to heat extraction from the system.

All your dream cooling components can fit!

The CTE E660 MX is designed with enormous fan and cooler installation capacity: up to fourteen 120mm fans or twelve 140mm fans, and 360mm/420mm AIO coolers at the front, rear and the M/B side. Moreover, equipped fan brackets at the front and bottom, and the installation spots at the top, rear, and M/B side ensures easy installation of all your desired cooling components.

Excellent Hardware Support

The CTE E660 MX has excellent expandability, allowing you to build the most high-end system you can dream of. It can support up to an E-ATX (12”x10.5”) motherboard, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 166mm, VGA clearance up to 443.8mm in length without a radiator, a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, and up to two 2.5” SSD or two 3.5” HDD.

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

In the right chamber of the CTE E660 MX, you can put on up to two 3.5” hard drives in the HDD Cage, and one 3.5″ hard drive or two 2.5” drives on the Drive Plate.

Everything You Need Is Located In One Place

Two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and HD Audio ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

Perfect Dust Protection

There are fine removable filters at the top, front, bottom, rear and right side of the chassis to provide excellent protection against dust, and they are easily removable for cleaning.

