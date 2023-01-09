Thermaltake Releases New 420 mm All-In-One Liquid Coolers at CES 2023

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Case, Power, Cooling, Gaming peripherals, and enthusiast Memory solutions, brings the TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 RGB, TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420, and TH420 ARGB Sync Black & White All-In-One Liquid Coolers to 2023 CES. With new generation CPUs along the way, our CES slogan “Stay Cool, Game On” reflects our new series of products that meet the cooling demands of every enthusiast and gamer.

Thermaltake made the TOUGHLIQUID Ultra RGB meet the thermal challenge of next-generation CPUs with ever-higher core counts. TOUGHLIQUID Ultra RGB, the flagship AIO thermal solution, is available in a bigger radiator size of 280mm and 420mm. It is equipped with TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fans, so not only does it display 16.8 million color variations with 24 addressable LEDs through its specially designed luminous fan frame but performs at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM. The 140mm fans produce a consistent airflow of 107 CFM with 3.04 mm-H2O static pressure and maintain a low audio noise level of 30.7 dB-A.

For those who prefer non-RGB products, we have the TOUGHLIUQID Ultra 280/420 AIO. They are equipped with TOUGHFAN 14 fans; the powerful and silent TOUGHFAN 14 can perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM. With an airflow of 119.1 CFM and 3.54 mm-H2O static pressure, the TOUGHFAN can still maintain its low audio noise level of 33.2 dB-A, providing exceptional cooling performance while keeping your system as quiet as possible.

Furthermore, the TOUGHLIQUID Ultra RGB and TOUGHLIQUID Ultra also feature a 2.1-inch rotational LCD Display for distributing a variety of graphics, including images and videos, allowing you to show off any JPG, GIFs, or mp4 files your way. It is also capable of displaying the current hardware status of your system, providing a glance at how the system is performing, and bringing PC customization to the next level.

Thermaltake also provides a new AIO solution for users who are addicted to white PC builds. TH420 ARGB Sync comes in black and white this time. Equipped with three 140 mm performance-enhanced CT140 ARGB Sync Fans with a maximum speed of 1800 RPM and supporting 5V RGB-compatible motherboards for lighting control, the TH420 ensures the best cooling performance and the aesthetics of this AIO. The fan blades have been optimized to generate balanced airflow and static pressure, guaranteeing the greatest cooling performance in the affordable AIO price category. Additionally, each fan features 9 addressable LEDs and supports 5V motherboard software lighting control. These budget-friendly models can also easily dissipate heat from the next-generation Intel and AMD CPUs as well.

