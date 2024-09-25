Thermaltake New TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIO – Snow Edition is Now Available Worldwide

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is thrilled to release the TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler – Snow Edition. In addition to the previous black edition, the new color is perfect for users looking for an all-white PC build. The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync series offers an affordable AIO solution with cutting-edge MagForce 2.0 Design and a versatile LCD display. This advanced cooling system delivers exceptional convenience and visual appeal, surpassing your expectations!

The new series features the TH240/360 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync models, which utilize 120mm CT EX ARGB Sync Fans, and the TH280/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync models, which are equipped with 140mm CT EX ARGB Sync Fans. These fans are enhanced with the MagForce 2.0 Design, which allows you to connect multiple fans to the AIO with only one cable, and the Pogo pin contact pads included are twice as large as before. This improvement ensures a faster and more stable magnetic connection, making cable management easier and more efficient.

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Snow Edition excels in cooling performance with its expertly designed fans. Each fan, equipped with nine blades, delivers impressive airflow, with the CT120 EX and CT140 EX ARGB Sync fans providing up to 68 and 90.3 CFM of airflow, respectively. They achieve static pressures of 2.95 mm-H2O and 3.07 mm-H2O while maintaining noise levels of 28.5 dBA and 30.7 dBA, making them highly effective for cooling high-end CPUs.

The AIO includes a water block with an industrial design and a 2.1-inch LCD display that enhances its visual appeal. The screen can show real-time information such as time, weather, or system data through TT RGB PLUS 2.0 software, and allows users to upload custom images, GIFs, and videos for personalization. Additionally, fan lighting effects can be customized using 5V motherboard sync software, ensuring that the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync series excels in both performance and visual impact.

Calling out to all users building an all-white PC setup, the TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync AIO Snow Edition is the one for you. The advanced MagForce 2.0 Design and customizable LCD display will elevate your system to new heights with both enhanced functionality and visual appeal.

Features of the TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler – Snow Edition:

Full Modular Design

The CT EX ARGB Fans come with the new MagForce 2.0 which allows you to easily connect AIO fans with only one cable. Alternatively, you may also use them as individual fans with the two different cables in the package.

Steady Connection with MagForce 2.0

Evolved from SWAFAN EX’s Magnetic Force Design, the new MagForce 2.0 Pogo pin contact pads are TWO times larger for greater tolerance. This enhancement significantly reduces the potential faulty alignment no matter you are daisy-chaining fans together or connecting fans with cable, further boosting the installation efficiency and streamlining the building experience.

Say Goodbye to Excessive Cables

Connect your fans with CT EX’s MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design and be free from messy cables!

Personalize Your LCD Display

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Snow Series features an industrial-inspired design to freshen up its 2.1” LCD Display. The highly customizable LCD Display has a 480*480 high resolution, allowing you to showcase 16.8M color videos or photos effortlessly, enhancing the visual aesthetics of your build.

Sync with CT120/140 EX ARGB Sync Fans

Utilizing the CT120/140 EX ARGB Sync Fans on this model, not only can you match up some of our chassis’ pre-installed fans, but you can unify your fans with your build! The CT120 EX ARGB Sync provides a 68 CFM airflow with 2.95 mm-H2O static pressure while maintaining 28.5 dB-A noise levels and the CT140 EX ARGB Sync provides a 90.3 CFM airflow with 3.07 mm-H2O static pressure while maintaining 30.7 dB-A noise levels

Enhanced Cooling Surface with A Compact Design

The TH V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Series has a 27mm slim radiator with a thickened 20mm copper chamber, ensuring the same easy installation but with even better cooling performance.

Keep it COLD with Copper

The high-performance copper base plate accelerates heat conductivity. The high-quality and reliable pump enables maximum water circulation, keeping the copper plate continuously cool. The low evaporation tube effectively decreases the loss of coolant; therefore, no refill is required.

Fully Customizable with TT RGB Plus 2.0

Monitor frequency and real-time temperature directly from the 2.1” LCD display, or customize start-up and standby screens by uploading images or GIFs to add extra flair with the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software.

TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem

Light up your system with almost limitless possibilities and synchronize your TT RGB PLUS compatible products to create a RGB ecosystem that is truly unique to you.

Sync with Motherboard RGB Software

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. It supports motherboards with a 5V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control the lights directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers. For more details, please visit ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock official websites.

