Thermaltake Launches the TT100 Series Waterproof Bag in Compact Sizes and New Colors

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is proud to unveilthe TT100 S Bag and the TT100 M Bag offered in black, red, and grey variations, along with the TT100 Frame Pouch available in black and red. Designed with modern style, functionality, and volume, and completely matching all Brompton folding bicycles, the TT100 series waterproof bag is ready to lead a new bicycle lifestyle. Now come new additions in compact sizes and various colors, making your urban commuting portable and personalized!

Thermaltake TT100 S Bag & M Bag

Following the release of the backpack, the TT100 Series waterproof bag now expands its range with the introduction of the TT100 S Bag and the TT100 M Bag, available in black, red, and grey. The latest additions maintain the series’ signature aerodynamic appearance, with the distinctive angled cut that minimizes the bicycle’s wind resistance, enabling smoother rides and increasing rider safety. The bags also come with appealing laser-cut with 3M reflective printing, presenting a modern urban style and enhancing night riding safety.

The TT100 S Bag and M Bag are made of 900D TPU fabric and high-frequency lamination processing, improving waterproof performance to IP44-level multi-directional splash resistance. Furthermore, the bags possess a waterproof zipper design for optimal protection of the items inside. Designed with maximum functionality, the TT100 bags incorporate a detachable bag frame, enabling installation on the Brompton bikes and the structural support of bags.

The volume of the TT100 S Bag is up to 3.2L and is ideal for storing essentials like smartphones, wallets, and personal items. The larger TT100 M Bag offers a capacity of up to 12.96L and features a carry handle and a removable shoulder strap for added convenience when carried off the bike. The TT100 Series waterproof bag is a fusion of modern design, functionality, and volume, substantially elevating the quality of your daily commute and cycling lifestyle.

Thermaltake TT100 Frame Pouch

The shape of the TT100 Frame Pouch perfectly fits in the triangular frame of Brompton folding bicycles, making efficient use of space. It features a large volume for storing cycling snacks, and multi-function equipment such as spare inner tubes, tire diggers, etc. Being made of Hypalon fabric with structural fabric bonding technology, the pouch provides outstanding waterproof and dirt-resistant protection.

Additionally, its unique anti-slip printing paint can considerably prevent the bag from dropping during riding. The TT100 Frame Pouch has a stylish look and comes in black and red editions to choose from, it can establish the modern urban style with Brompton folding bicycles, and redefine your cycling experience.

Features of Thermaltake TT100 S Bag & M Bag:

A New Look of Urban Commuting

The Thermaltake TT100 S Bag & M Bag combine modern design, functionality, and volume, which perfectly presents a new look of urban commuting and bicycle lifestyles.

Redefine the Lifestyle of Your Next Ride

The TT100 bag perfectly matches the modern urban style – Brompton folding bicycle and redefines the lifestyle of your next ride.

Aerodynamic Appearance Design

The unique cut angle allows the bag to reduce the windward area on the bicycle, thereby achieving the effect of cutting through wind and echoing user experience and road safety.

Suitable for Any Weather

The bag fabric is made of 900D TPU fabric and high-frequency lamination processing, in addition, we improved the waterproof performance to IP44-level multi-directional splash resistance.

We Care About Your Safety

Eye-catching laser-cut details and 3M reflective printing on the cut surface of the bag improve night riding safety.

Meets All Your Needs

Inside the bags, the TT100 S Bag has one small interior pocket; the TT100 M Bag includes a small interior pocket with a zipper for small items. Both bags have a massive volume for bike equipment and clothes. These bags fit all you need for the day while keeping things casual and stylish.

Fully Waterproof Zipper

Waterproof Zipper design ensures that the contents of the bag are not affected by the external environment

Detachable Bag Frame

Thermaltake TT100 S Bag & M Bag with detachable Bag Frame. In addition to providing better supportive structure, it also 100% supports the installation of Brompton models.

900D TPU fabric

The bag fabric is made of 900D TPU fabric and high-frequency lamination processing, which not only waterproof, but also dirt-resistant and durable.

Thermaltake TT100 M Bag: Removable Shoulder Strap

A removable shoulder strap and carry handle make the TT100 M Bag comfortable and convenient when off the bike.

Features of Thermaltake TT100 Frame Pouch:

Redefine Your Bicycle Lifestyle

The TT100 Frame Pouch perfectly matches the modern urban style of the Brompton folding bicycle and redefines the lifestyle of your next ride.

Professional Made For Riding

Thanks to its anti-slip technology with special printing paint, the TT100 frame pouch can completely reduce the drop factor during riding.

Suitable For Daily Rides

The bag material is made of Hypalon fabric with structural fabric bonding technology, in addition, we improved the waterproof performance to multi-directional splash resistance.

Meets All Your Needs The TT100 frame pouch is designed with a massive volume for bike equipment and personal items. This bag fits all you need for the day while keeping things casual and stylish.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.