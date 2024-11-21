Thermaltake Launches The Tower 250 Mini Tower Chassis

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, launches The Tower 250 Mini Tower Chassis, the latest mini-ITX case in The Tower Series, featuring incredible hardware compatibility, an iconic vertical body design with an octagonal prism shape, and LCD customization. Available in Black, Snow, Matcha Green and Hydrangea Blue finishes, The Tower 250 is built for optimized cooling performance and enhanced capabilities.

Compatible with a wide range of hardware gadgets, The Tower 250 can house a 360mm high-end GPU, a 360mm AIO radiator and a standard ATX or SFX power supply up to 200mm, along with eight 120mm or five 140mm fans. Additionally, this mini-ITX case excels in thermal efficiency with two CT120 fans pre-installed on the top of the case, and room for a 360mm/280mm all-in-one CPU cooler on the right. Behind the motherboard tray, two 2.5‘’ SSDs or one 3.5‘’ HDD can be installed, offering maximum storage support.

Designed for a smaller footprint and maximum flexibility, The Tower 250 frees up your gaming desk and workspace. The Tower 250 features the The Tower Series’ innovative octagonal prism shape. Furthermore, users have the option of adding a chassis stand kit to position the chassis horizontally, displaying your The Tower 250 for special viewing.

To pursue stunning visual effects and highly customizable functions, users can upgrade The Tower 250 with the LCD Screen Kit, a separately sold expansion accessory that presents real-time information, such as the time and weather, and can play any uploaded JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution. With the help of the TT RGB Plus software, personalized displays and interactive components are within reach, adding creative flair and great visual aesthetics to the chassis.

The Tower 250 Mini Tower Chassis delivers exceptional cooling performance thanks to terrific hardware compatibility, an innovative octagonal prism shape based on The Tower Series’ vertical body design and hyper LCD personalization. With three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side, get ready to light up your space with your unique build!

Features of The Tower 250 Mini Tower Chassis:

Small Form, Big Performance

The Tower 250, the latest mini-ITX case in The Tower Series, inherits the classic vertical case design and comes in an octagonal prism shape. It has incredible hardware compatibility, accommodating the high-end GPU up to 360mm, a standard ATX or SFX power supply up to 200mm and a 360mm AIO radiator. What’s more, it can accommodate up to eight 120mm or five 140mm fans in the chassis. If you want to make The Tower 250 more visually appealing, you can purchase the separately sold 3.9″ LCD Screen Kit and Chassis Stand Kit to upgrade the build; the former to display real-time component information and the latter for a unique view with a special horizontal placement.

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 250 retains the iconic contours of its predecessors, with a vertical body design but in an octagonal prism shape, allowing the chassis to have a smaller footprint and providing flexibility while minimizing obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 250 allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.

How to Install

Unscrew the original feet located on the base of the chassis Install the new bottom cover of the chassis and carefully place The Tower 250 on the stand

*Note: It is recommended to position the radiator higher than the AIO pump.

Supports up to a 360mm Radiator on the Right

The Tower 250 delivers exceptional cooling by supporting up to a 360mm radiator on the right side, which effectively reduces the temperature inside the chassis and maintains optimal system performance.

Tool Free Panels for Easy Access

The Tower 250 features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.

Two CT120 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 250 features two 120mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.

Unify Your Fans with Your Build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 250’s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Personalize Your LCD Display

Through the TT RGB Plus, the 3.9” LCD display presents real-time information and plays JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution. What’s more is users can even show the time and weather information on the display, bringing great visual aesthetics and highly customizable functions to your Tower 250 chassis.

Choose The Way You Install

On the right side, The Tower 250 has the capacity to support either three 120mm or two 140mm fans or a 360mm/280mm AIO radiator. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket, which simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 250 still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 250 has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.

Hardware Support and Cooling Solution

The Tower 250 has good hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 360mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 200mm (including brackets for both ATX and SFX PSU), two 2.5” SSDs or one 3.5” HDD behind the motherboard tray. Despite being a mini-ITX case, the Tower 250 is designed for effective cooling. On the top of the case comes with two pre-installed CT120 fans, which can improve thermal efficiency. Users can also add an additional 120mm or 140mm on top of the PSU cover, and the right side of the case accommodates up to a 360mm/280mm all-in-one CPU cooler.

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

For storage compatibility, The Tower 250 gives maximum support of up to two 2.5‘’ SSDs or one 3.5‘’ HDD in total.

Handy I/O Ports

One USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C and two USB 3.0 ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

Features of Chassis Stand Kit for The Tower 250:

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

The Chassis Stand for The Tower 250 allows for easy customization of the case, by flipping it horizontally The Tower 250 can create an unique viewing experience.

Includes A Bottom Cover Panel and A Display Stand

The Chassis Stand for The Tower 250 includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand. There is also a filter attached to the bottom panel for dust protection. Users can match their case and chassis stand kit to what they desire.

Easy to Install

Unscrew the original feet located on the base of the chassis Install the stand Install the new bottom cover of the chassis and carefully place The Tower 250 on the stand

*Note: It is recommended to position the radiator higher than the AIO pump.

Anti-Scratch Rubber Pads

The Chassis Stand comes with rubber pads preventing scratching of the chassis during installation. The non-abrasive material ensures long-lasting protection without compromising the finish of your chassis.

Anti-Slip Design

Tiny rise-highs are strategically engineered to provide a secure hold, preventing any unwanted slipping during use.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

