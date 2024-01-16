Thermaltake Launches The Latest Toughpower TF3 Titanium and Toughpower SFX Platinum Power Supplies

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is thrilled to launch the Toughpower TF3 Titanium series, the Toughpower SFX Platinum series, and the Dr. Power III PSU Tester. With the introduction of high-performance RTX 40 series graphics cards, there has been an increased demand for PCIe 12+4pin power supplies. Thermaltake demonstrated market foresight by releasing a complete series of PCIe 12+4pin PSUs ahead of its competitors. It includes four efficiency levels—Titanium, Platinum, Gold, and Bronze, along with wattage options ranging from 550W to 1650W, which perfectly suit various power requirements. For tech enthusiasts pursuing high quality power supplies and power testers, the new Toughpower TF3 Titanium, Toughpower SFX Platinum, and Dr. Power III PSU tester are your best choice.

Toughpower TF3 Titanium 1600W/1300W/1000W/850W series

The TF3 Titanium series is a fully modular power supply that meets the new ATX 3.1 standard and features maximum GPU compatibility, it has a native PCIe 12V-2×6 connector that is compatible with the latest RTX 40 series which comes with a PCIe 12+4pin connector, and also supports PCIe 8-pin cables for AMD GPUs & entry level RTX 40 series graphics cards. To offer advantageous durability and reliability, the TF3 is made with 100% high quality Japanese 105°C/221°F electrolytic capacitors and 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. The TF3 Titanium is built with the ＜30mV low ripple noise design, voltage regulation ＜±2%, and 17ms and up hold up time, guaranteeing its stability. Born with top-tier specifications, the TF3 Titanium series is an ideal PSU that can fully support the high-end system.

Toughpower SFX Platinum 1000W/850W/750W series

Incorporating top-tier components, the Toughpower SFX Platinum series conserves energy with its 80 PLUS Platinum certification, achieving an impressive efficiency of up to 92%. This series can effortlessly integrate into mainstream ATX or ITX chassis. The included matte black SFX to ATX adapter bracket enables users to easily install the SFX power supply into any ATX compatible chassis. The SFX Platinum comes with a cutting-edge PCIe 12V-2X6 connector, ensuring seamless support for the latest PCIe 12+4pin graphics cards. Crafted to power critical hardware, it is constructed with 100% high-quality Japanese electrolytic capacitors, elevating durability and guaranteeing unparalleled stability and reliability.

Dr. Power III PSU Tester

Dr. Power III PSU Tester has been meticulously crafted to accommodate all contemporary ATX power supplies, up to ATX12V v3.1. Its inclusive design incorporates the 12VHPWR connector and adeptly detects SENSE0/SENSE1 sideband signals, offering clarity regarding the connector’s maximum Permitted Power setting (150W/300W/450W/600W). The Dr. Power III has a diagnostic system can accurately detect the voltage indicating for +12V/+5V/+3.3V/5VSB/-12V at the same time. Users can easily read the voltage information on the LCD panel of the test. If the Dr. Power III identifies abnormal situations, including low-voltage, high-voltage, no voltage, and too high/low PG values, the built-in PG Warning Alarm system will alarm users automatically.

Features of the Power Supplies Series:

Fully Compatible with Intel ATX 3.1 Standards

Fully compatible with Intel ATX 3.1 Specifications which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 60% low load efficiency, and complies with required power supply timing standards.

The new PCIe 12V-2×6 Specifications

The native PCIe 12V-2×6 connector offers powerful and stable performance allowing the PSU to natively run PCIe 12+4pin GPUs. The wattage marked on the PCIe 12V-2X6’s connector is the recommended wattage. (Ref. Intel design guideline)

Made to Comply with the Latest Graphics Cards

Ready to supply graphics cards according to their different ways of connections, The ATX 3.1 power supply series is designed to support 8-pin slots for AMD graphics cards & entry RTX 40 series graphics cards, it also comes with the 12V-2×6 connector for RTX 40 series cards that with a PCIe 12+4pin connector.

