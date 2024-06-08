Thermaltake Launches New TOUGHRAM Series with Expanded Capacities and Non-RGB Options

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is excited to introduce three new memory products that cater to diverse user preferences and needs. These include the TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 24GB*2 7200MT/s in Black and White, TOUGHRAM RGB D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s in Black and White, and TOUGHRAM D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s in Black and White. With the growing demand for higher memory capacities, Thermaltake is proud to offer these expanded options to enhance your computing experience.

Product Highlights

TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 24GB*2 7200 MT/s (Black/White)

TOUGHRAM RGB D5 24GB*2 6400 MT/s (Black/White)

TOUGHRM D5 24GB*2 6400 MT/s (Black/White)

TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 24GB*2 7200MT/s – Black/White

The TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 series is designed for gamers and PC enthusiasts who demand both high performance and striking aesthetics. This new model features a blazing speed of 7200MT/s and a total capacity of 48GB (24GB*2), providing ample memory for intensive multitasking and gaming applications.

Heat-Spreader Design : Available in sleek Black and White color options, this module features a unique X-shaped light bar with 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, customizable with TT RGB PLUS and NeonMaker Light Editing Software.

Available in sleek Black and White color options, this module features a unique X-shaped light bar with 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, customizable with TT RGB PLUS and NeonMaker Light Editing Software. Performance : Tightly-screened ICs and a 10-layer PCB with 10μ gold fingers and 2oz copper inner layers ensure robust performance and durability.

Tightly-screened ICs and a 10-layer PCB with 10μ gold fingers and 2oz copper inner layers ensure robust performance and durability. Lighting: The RGB lighting offers 16.8 million colors and numerous dynamic effects, allowing users to create stunning visual displays.

TOUGHRAM RGB D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s – Black/White

For users who want high performance with dynamic lighting, the TOUGHRAM RGB D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s is an ideal choice. This model balances speed and aesthetics, featuring a frequency of 6400MT/s and a total capacity of 48GB (24GB*2).

Heat-Spreader Design : Available in classic Black and White, the module includes 8 high-lumen addressable LEDs.

: Available in classic Black and White, the module includes 8 high-lumen addressable LEDs. Performance : An optimized 10-layer PCB and tightly-screened ICs provide superior speed and stability.

: An optimized 10-layer PCB and tightly-screened ICs provide superior speed and stability. Lighting: With TT RGB PLUS 2.0 software support, users can enjoy 16.8 million RGB colors and over 25 preset lighting modes, synchronizing with other TT RGB PLUS compatible products.

TOUGHRAM D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s – Black/White

Understanding that not all users prioritize RGB lighting, Thermaltake introduces the TOUGHRAM D5 24GB*2 6400MT/s. This model is perfect for users who focus on performance and reliability without the added lighting effects.

Performance : Featuring a frequency of 6400MT/s and a total capacity of 48GB (24GB*2), this module ensures efficient multitasking and enhanced computing power.

Featuring a frequency of 6400MT/s and a total capacity of 48GB (24GB*2), this module ensures efficient multitasking and enhanced computing power. Design : The heat spreader is designed for optimal heat dissipation and stability, catering to users who prefer a more understated look.

The heat spreader is designed for optimal heat dissipation and stability, catering to users who prefer a more understated look. Non-RGB Option: In addition to the RGB variants, the TOUGHRAM D5 series also offers a non-RGB option for those who prefer a clean and minimalist aesthetic. This variant maintains the same high performance and durability, making it ideal for users who seek a simple and elegant design without lighting effects.

Features of the New TOUGHRAM Series:

Increased Capacity : The new 24GB*2 modules offer a significant increase in memory capacity, addressing the growing needs of advanced applications and multitasking environments.

: The new 24GB*2 modules offer a significant increase in memory capacity, addressing the growing needs of advanced applications and multitasking environments. High Performance: All models are equipped with high-quality components, including tightly-screened ICs and optimized PCBs, ensuring maximum performance and stability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429