Thermaltake Launches a Powerful Active-Cooling MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake is proud to announce the launch of the MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler. The MS-1 Cooler features an active high-speed micro fan, direct-contact heat pipe, and a high-quality aluminum heatsink, keeping the Gen5 SSD cool effectively. With this latest cooler, you can prevent SSDs from overheating and achieve a smoother gaming experience.

Upgrading to a Gen5 SSD with higher read/write speeds can accelerate your PCs’ loading time. However, without proper heat dissipation, the high temperature may cause a significant reduction in the SDDs performance. The MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler can help you solve this problem! It comes with an active cooling system that can lower temperature efficiently, enabling you to enjoy gameplay with read/write speeds exceeding 10K.

The active high-speed micro fan can reach 8000 RPM fan speed, an airflow of 0.44 CFM, and an air pressure of 1.6 mm-H2O while maintaining a noise level of 16 dB-A, providing exceptional cooling capability. The MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler includes one Ø6 mm high-efficiency copper heat pipe that directly contacts the SSD, which improves the heat transfer significantly. Additionally, the eight-fin heatsink is made of full aluminum to facilitate even and rapid heat dissipation, maximizing cooling efficiency.

To offer optimal installation flexibility, the MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler features a compact size with dimensions of 74 x 23 x 17.9mm. It won’t interfere with the installation of CPU coolers and GPU, providing broad compatibility to build your ideal PC setup.

The MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler is tiny but powerful. Its active-cooling design with high-quality components provides an exceptional cooling performance. Say goodbye to high temperatures and unleash the full potential of your M.2 Gen5 SSD with the MS-1 Cooler!

Features of the MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler:

Game Smoothly without Overheating

The MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler is designed to help lower the temperature of your Gen 5 SSD, preventing thermal throttling, so you can enjoy your games with read/write speeds of over 10K at all times.

We’ve Tested Everything, So You Don’t Have To

At Thermaltake, we always stress-test our products under harsh conditions to ensure product quality. The MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler is held to the same standard to ensure that SSDs can deliver their actual performance.

High Speed Active Cooling

Equipped with an 8000 RPM micro blower fan for optimal active cooling performance, directing airflow through the heatsink at 0.44 CFM and 1.6 mm-H2O static pressure, while producing a noise level of 16 dB-A.

Even Heat Distribution

The high-quality aluminum heatsink enables rapid and even heat distribution, while its eight-fin design allows efficient airflow for superior heat dissipation.

Maximized Cooling Efficiency

By incorporating a Ø6 mm high-performance copper heat pipe that directly attaches to the SSD, its superior thermal conductivity can ensure efficient heat transfer from the SSD.

Tiny Yet Powerful

With its compact 74 x 23 x 17.9mm size, the MS-1 M.2 2280 SSD Cooler would not interfere with other components, allowing you to achieve the SSD cooling you need while maintaining the flexibility to install different CPU coolers and GPUs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429