Thermaltake is thrilled to launch the Toughpower SFX Platinum series, a top-tier fully modular power supply designed for compact and high-performance PCs. This PSU comes with a dimension of 125mm(W)x63.5mm(H)x103.8mm(D) and can perfectly fit into an ITX and ATX chassis. The SFX Platinum complies with ATX3.1 standards and features a native PCIe 12V-2×6 connector, ensuring stable power delivery for the next-gen PCIe 5.0 graphics card. This series has 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency and is available in three wattage options, including 750W, 850W, and 1000W.

The Toughpower SFX Platinum includes a matte black SFX to ATX adapter bracket in the package, so this SFX power supply can easily be installed in the ATX cases. With a native PCIe 12V-2×6 modular interface, the SFX Platinum series is compatible with the latest Intel SFX 12V 4.1 and ATX 12V 3.1 standards, which can efficiently power the high-end RTX 40 series graphics cards with PCIe 12+4pin connector. It also supports 8-pin PCIe cables for AMD GPU and entry RTX 40 series, providing maximum GPU compatibility.

Designed for reliable power delivery toward high-consumption components, the Toughpower SFX Platinum series is built with 100% high quality Japanese 105°C/221°F electrolytic capacitors. The SFX Platinum also meets extremely strict specifications to guarantee a stable operation, incorporating ＜30mV low ripple noise design, voltage regulation ＜±2%, and 17ms and up hold up time. Furthermore, this series is 80 PLUS Platinum certificated and can achieve exceptional efficiency up to 92%, substantially saving energy. To prevent overheating and decrease undesired noise at the same time, the SFX Platinum is s crafted with a 90mm fluid bearing fan, the built-in Smart Zero Fan spins only when the load reaches a certain percentage to minimize unwanted noise.

The space-constrained PCs can be built with high-performance components as well. The Toughpower SFX Platinum comes in a compact size, native PCIe 12V-2×6 connector, and 80 PLUS Platinum certification, it is an ideal power supply capable of completely supporting next-gen hardware in the ITX and ATX cases. Unleash the full potential of your PC with the Toughpower SFX Platinum series!

Features of the Toughpower SFX Platinum

Compact Power, Limitless Performance

The Toughpower SFX Platinum series is built to support next-gen hardware, meeting the latest Intel SFX 12V 4.1 and ATX 12V 3.1 standards. With its native PCIe 12V-2×6 (12+4pin) modular interface, it efficiently powers PCIe 12+4pin graphics cards. This series not only achieves 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency but also guarantees stability, durability, and reliability.

No Matter the Case Size, We’ve Got You Covered

The dimensions of the Toughpower SFX Platinum measure 125mm(W) x 63.5mm(H) x 103.8mm(D).

It comes with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket as an accessory which gives users more options when choosing the ideal case for the build.

Fully Compatible with ATX 3.1 Standards

Toughpower SFX Platinum series is fully compatible with ATX 3.1 Specifications which supports up to 200% power excursion, reaches 60% low load efficiency and complies with required power supply timing standards.

PCIe Gen 5.1 Ready

Toughpower SFX Platinum series comes with a PCIe 12V-2×6 connector to offer powerful and stable performance allowing the PSU to natively run next-generation GPUs.

The wattage marked on the PCIe 12+4-pin cable connector represents the recommended wattage (Ref. Intel design guideline). The bundled PCIe Gen 5.1 (12+4pin) cable connector of the Toughpower SFX Platinum 1000W can deliver up to 600W for PCIe 12+4pin graphics cards. (750W’s 12+4pin cable: delivers up to 300W, 850W’s 12+4pin cables: deliver up to 450W)

Made to Comply with the Latest Graphics Cards

Ready to supply graphics cards according to their different ways of connections, the Toughpower SFX Platinum series is designed to support NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, it supports 8-pin slots for AMD graphics cards & some RTX 40 series graphics cards, it also comes with 1 x 12V-2×6 connector for RTX 40 series cards that with a PCIe 12+4pin connector.

Be Smart, Stay Quiet

Equipped with a 90mm fluid bearing fan for superior airflow. Plus, the built-in Smart Zero Fan feature keeps it silent until the load hits 30%, reducing unwanted noise.

80 PLUS® Platinum Certified

80 PLUS Platinum certification means the Toughpower SFX Platinum series converts power efficiently, saves energy through its high efficiency up to 92%, resulting in lower power loss and heat buildup inside the power supply.

＜30mV Low Ripple Noise Design

Top-end build quality with low ripple noise. All ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to ensure a stable operation and keep your performance-critical components to function reliably for longer.

Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation ＜±2%

The voltage regulation is more strict than Intel’s standard +5%, -7% for major rails and ±10% for -12V, is set to no more than ±2% for major rails, providing steady clean power through exceptional voltage stability.

17ms and up Hold Up Time

During a power interruption, your computer might shut down or reboot. We make sure that the SFX Platinum series will deliver at least 17ms at 80% workload, without system reboot or resetting.

More Stable than Ever

100% high quality Japanese 105°C/221°F electrolytic capacitors provides great durability as well as offering the highest stability, while remaining reliable.

High Amperage Single +12V Rail & High-Class Technologies

Powerful single +12V rail can properly deliver the power you need for the best compatibility. The use of LLC and DC to DC circuit design provides very stable operation and enhanced voltage regulation.

Fully Modular Low-Profile Cables

Offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. Low-profile cables make cable management easier, reduces clutter and increases airflow inside the chassis.

Built-in Industrial Grade Protection

Built with industry grade protections to protect the hardware: OCP (Over Current Protection), OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection).

80 PLUS Platinum Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready

Toughpower SFX Platinum series saves energy through its high energy efficiency up to 92% and is certified to 80 PLUS® Platinum. It has been optimized to work with all generations of Intel’s processors to achieve maximum energy savings.

Availability and Warranty

Toughpower SFX Platinum will be available for purchase in April 2024 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a seven-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

