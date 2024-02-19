Thermaltake Introduces the View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis with an Ultra-Wide View

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is thrilled to announce that the View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis, a budget ATX case built for stunning viewing, is available for purchase worldwide. The View 270 comes in Black, Snow, Matcha Green, and Hydrangea Blue editions. It features tempered glass panels on the front and left sides, providing a full display of fantastic inner components and their glorious lighting effects.

The appeal of a refined PC setup doesn’t just come from its outer appearance; showcasing its internal parts also is a pure way to present its aesthetics. Besides the classic black and white versions, the View 270 includes unique Matcha Green and Hydrangea Blue ones as well, ensuring a perfect match for various tastes and styles. Furthermore, its tempered glass front and left panels contribute a wide angle, allowing it to completely exhibit the meticulously assembled components and dynamic RGB lighting. Ultimately, offering a comprehensive visual pleasing from both the outside and within.

The View 270 is pre-installed with one CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan at the rear, and you can easily customize its lighting effects with the motherboard software. For enhanced cooling performance, the View 270 TG ARGB can accommodate up to a 360mm radiator on the top or nine 120mm fans in total, providing an exceptional thermal solution to high-end hardware.

To allow you to make a dream PC build, the View 270 is equipped with considerable expandability. This chassis can support a CPU cooler with a height of up to 180mm, VGA placement up to 420mm in length, and a power supply up to 220mm in length. The View 270 can install two 2.5’’ SSDs or two 3.5’’ HDDs, guaranteeing great storage compatibility for meeting all your needs. What’s more, the full-length PSU cover at the bottom of the case enables users to hide cables easily and achieve better airflow for hard drives.

Are you looking for an ATX PC case with an amazing view and unique color options at an affordable price? Don’t miss out on Thermaltake’s latest View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis. Now all 4 color editions of the View 270 are ready for purchase!

Features of the View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis:

Tempered Glass Front and Left Panels

The View 270 TG ARGB is designed for better visibility, allowing users to enjoy their system through the tempered glass front and left panels.

Supports up to a 360mm Radiator on the Top

Providing good cooling support, users can choose to place a 360mm radiator on the top of the View 270 TG ARGB.

One CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan Pre-installed

The View 270 TG ARGB/View 270 TG ARGB Matcha Green come with a CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan pre-installed at the rear; The View 270 TG ARGB Snow/View 270 TG ARGB Hydrangea Blue possess a CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan White pre-installed at the rear. Their fascinating lighting effects can be controlled by motherboard software from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock.

Unify Your Fans with Your Build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Built-in PSU Cover

The View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis features a full length power supply cover providing plenty of space to tuck away cables, while keeping airflow clear for your hard drives and PSU.

Opportunities For High-End Expansion

The View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis offers good expandability. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 180mm, VGA placement up to 420mm in length, a power supply up to 220mm in length. Optimized for excellent cooling performance, the case comes with a pre-installed CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan at the rear, and up to nine 120mm fans can be installed. For radiator compatibility, it can support up to 360mm on top, giving more options for high-end expansion!

How Much Storage Is Totally Up To You

For storage compatibility, the View 270 TG ARGB gives maximum support of up to two 2.5” SSDs or two 3.5” HDDs in total.

Handy I/O Ports

Two USB 3.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C and HD Audio ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

