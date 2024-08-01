Thermaltake Introduces the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis with Hidden-Connector Motherboard Compatibility

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is delighted to announce that the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis is available now, offered in 7 colors: Black, Snow, Matcha Green, Hydrangea Blue, Racing Green, Bumblebee, and Bubble Pink. The Ceres 350 MX is an ATX case built with a focus on visual appeal. It supports the latest hidden-connector motherboards for excellent cable management. Furthermore, this case features two interchangeable front panels, enabling PC enthusiasts to choose their preferred setup. Users also can upgrade the Ceres 350 MX with an additional 2.1″ Circle LCD Screen Kit, achieving a more eye-catching build.

Besides standard motherboards, the Ceres 350 MX supports hidden-connector motherboards as well, including the ASUS BTF Series, the MSI PROJECT ZERO Series, and the GIGABYTE PROJECT STEALTH Series. It is beneficial for aesthetics inside the chassis by organizing messy cables to the rear. Through the 4mm tempered glass panel on the left side of the Ceres 350 MX, the outstanding cable management and the RGB lighting of components can fully be displayed. The case comes with a dual interchangeable front panel design, users can install a tempered glass panel for wide viewing or a perforated panel for enhanced airflow.

The Ceres 350 MX has great hardware compatibility to provide optimal cooling performance and high-end expansion. The case is pre-installed with two 140mm ARGB PWM fans at the front and one 140mm PWM fan at the rear, and overall the Ceres 350 MX can accommodate up to five 140mm fans or seven 120mm fans. In addition, the front side can support up to a 360mm radiator, and the top side can house up to a 280mm radiator, ensuring exceptional thermal capability.

Regarding other critical components, the Ceres 350 MX is compatible with a power supply of up to 220mm and a GPU of up to 370mm in length, offering more flexibility for top-tier expansions. Additionally, the chassis is crafted with rotational PCI-E slots, allowing a graphics card to be mounted either horizontally or vertically, effortlessly placing a GPU the way you like.

Want to make the Ceres 350 MX stand out? The separately sold 2.1″ Circle LCD Screen Kit is the perfect option. This is Thermaltake’s latest LCD screen kit, featuring an unique circle shape. Controlled by the TT RGB Plus software, the screen can display and monitor real-time information of the components, time, and weather. Moreover, users also can upload any images or GIFs to personalize the style of the PC configuration.

If you are looking for a good-looking chassis with superior installation flexibility, don’t miss out on the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis. It features hidden-connector motherboard support, two interchangeable front panels, an optional 2.1″ Circle LCD Screen Kit, and 7 color editions to choose from. Creating your ideal PC setup is not a dream anymore!

Features of the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis:

Compatible with Hidden-Connector Motherboards

Created for next-generation Hidden-Connector motherboards, the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis features a special design that enables support for both standard motherboards and hidden-connector motherboards.

*Compatible with hidden-connector motherboards:

ASUS BTF Series

MSI PROJECT ZERO Series

GIGABYTE PROJECT STEALTH Series

Dual Interchangeable Front Panels

The Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis offers two interchangeable front panels: a tempered glass panel and a perforated panel. The former for a great look and the latter for better airflow. Users have the flexibility to display their PC build the way they want.

Built for Massive Airflow

More than 55% of its panels are perforated (with the perforated panel)

With plenty of perforated cutouts, the Ceres 350 MX is designed with excellent cooling performance.

Supports up to a 360mm Radiator at the Front and a 280mm at the Top

Our Ceres 350 MX provides a lot of possibilities for cooling components. Users can choose to place a 360mm radiator at the front and a 280mm at the top.

Two CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fans and One CT140 PC Cooling Fan Pre-installed

Ceres 350 MX features two 140mm ARGB PWM fans at the front, and one 140mm PWM fan at the rear. The LED lighting effects can be manipulated with motherboard supported software. Users can create an amazing RGB lighting show while enjoying extreme cooling performance at the same time.

Unify Your Fans with Your Build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Ceres 350 MX’s visual effects by upgrading it with our 2.1″ Circle LCD Screen Kit. The 2.1″ Circle LCD Screen Kit allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Tempered Glass Panels

The 4mm tempered glass panel on the left side and the 3mm tempered glass panel on the front offer stunning views and also allows users to fully display and admire all components in their full RGB glory.

Display It Your Way

Rotational PCI-E slots give you the option of mounting your graphics card either horizontally or vertically, providing plenty of flexible space for your system. If you choose to install your graphics card vertically, there is a space for the riser cable standoffs, allowing for a 90-degree riser cable installation.

Air Intake and Exhaust

The cooling performance of the Ceres 350 MX is remarkable thanks to two CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fans pre-installed at the front and one CT140 PC Cooling Fan pre-installed at the rear, which provide massive airflow through its perforated cutouts.

Perfect Dust Protection

There are fine removable filters at the top, front, bottom, left and right side of the chassis to provide excellent protection against dirt, and they are easily removable for cleaning.

Opportunities For High-End Expansion

The Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower chassis has good expandability. It can support for both standard motherboards and hidden-connector motherboards from ASUS and MSI, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 185mm, GPU placement of up to 370mm in length (without radiator), and a power supply up to 220mm in length.

Handy I/O Ports

Two USB 3.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C and HD Audio ports are placed on the top of the front panel to grant direct access when needed.

