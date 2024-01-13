Thermaltake Elevates Cooling Innovation with TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro and TOUGHFAN EX Pro

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is proud to release the TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro series AIOs and the TOUGHFAN EX Pro series Fans. After the SWAFAN EX launched, gaming enthusiasts were crazy about its magnetic force design, and now Thermaltake has pushed this design to the next level. The improved MagForce 2.0 design has been applied to the TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro series AIOs and the TOUGHFAN EX Pro series Fans, offering non-RGB fan enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a high static pressure cooling solution with an innovative magnetic force connection!

TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360/420 EX Pro ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler

The TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro AIO series has different models to cover various types of builds, including the TOUGHLIQUID 240/360 EX Pro AIOs with 120mm fans and the TOUGHLIQUID 280/420 EX Pro AIOs with 140mm fans. The TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro ARGB Sync AIOs have incorporated a new industrial infinity mirror design to the CPU water block and added the latest TOUGHFAN EX12/EX14 Pro fans for extraordinary cooling performance to fulfill the needs of high-end PC systems like the Intel 14th Gen K series. The TOUGHFAN EX Pro series fans are Thermaltake’s first non-RGB fan with magnetic force design, and the TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro can provide an airflow of 70.8 CFM and 3.19 mm-H2O static pressure under a 22.6 dB-A noise level, as well as the TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro can offer an airflow of 119.6 CFM and 3.57 mm-H2O static pressure under a 31.6 dB-A noise level. Furthermore, the TOUGHLIQUID EX Pro AIO has a Fully Modular Magnetic Fan Design; the TOUGHFAN EX Pros on the AIO can also be used individually with the three magnetic cables in the package, increasing installation flexibility.

TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan – Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack)

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro – swappable edition (3-Fan Pack) is sold separately. This series features additional swappable fan blades for different airflow directions, and it is available in two sizes, 120mm and 140mm. The TOUGHFAN EX Pro features an advanced MagForce 2.0 design. Compared with the SWAFAN EX’s Magnetic Force Design, the new fan comes with larger Pogo pin contact pads on the magnetic connectors, enabling users to daisy-chain fans without connection issues. By minimizing cable usage, you can achieve outstanding cable management and make the installation process easier. The TOUGHFAN EX Pro – swappable edition (3-Fan Pack) includes three pre-installed standard fan blades and three reverse fan blades in the package. Now, you can easily create different airflow directions by switching these two types of fan blades, and you can always display the front of the fan. Moreover, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro inherits the TOUGHFAN Pro series’ exceptional cooling performance and is also equipped with anti-vibration rubber pads covering 80% of all corners, allowing the fan to effectively cool high-performance components with its high airflow and high static pressure whilst keeping a low noise signature.

Thermaltake has upgraded the beloved magnetic force design to MagForce 2.0 and, for the first time, extended it to non-RGB, high-performance AIO liquid coolers and fans. Now, non-RGB enthusiasts can build a competitive PC setup with the TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360/420 EX Pro AIO and TOUGHFAN EX Pro – Swappable Edition, featuring a Fully Modular Magnetic Fan Design!

