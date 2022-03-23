Thermaltake Discloses the Versa T26 and T27 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Case, Cooling, Gaming peripherals and enthusiast memory solutions, discloses the Versa T26 and T27 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis, and adding new members to the Versa Series. The new models support motherboards up to E-ATX and comes with three 120mm preinstalled 5V ARGB front fans which can sync with RGB motherboard software including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome. By pressing the RGB button, users can also play with 27 preset RGB lighting effects easily.

Designed with the same overall layout, both the Versa T26 and T27 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis feature a 4mm tempered glass side panel but with a different front panel design; The front panel of the Versa T26 is mixed with tempered glass and mesh forming a diagonal arrangement, users can enjoy transparent viewing without compromising on cooling performance; For the Versa T27, the front panel is an airflow-optimized panel with perforated T-shaped intake cutouts, which is designed for massive airflow and at the same time representing the TT brand logo.

The Versa T26 and T27 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis has excellent hardware expandability allowing support for two 3.5” hard drives or 2.5” SSD, VGA placement of up to 380mm in length (without radiator), and a power supply with a length of up to 200mm (without HDD cage). With the 7+2 PCI-E slots, users can choose to place the GPU vertically. There is also a full-length built-in PSU cover to bring convenience for cable management. For the cooling configuration, users can install up to seven 120 mm or six 140 mm fans, and place a 360 mm radiator on the top and the front, and 120 mm on the rear.

