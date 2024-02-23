Thermaltake Debuts TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro with Upgraded Magnetic Force Connection

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is proud to announce that the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan – Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack) is now available for purchase worldwide. Elevate non-RGB fans to new heights; the TOUGHFAN EX Pro merges the exceptional cooling capability of the TOUGHFAN Pro with the quick magnetic connection and swappable fan blade design of the SWAFAN EX. Providing a cooling system with high performance, aesthetic appeal, and installation flexibility.

The TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro features a new MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design which the upgraded pogo pin contact pads are two times larger to minimize potential misalignment. With this innovative technology, you can install fans effortlessly with magnetic force and decrease cable usage. Equipped with a swappable fan blade design, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro can be switched between standard and reverse fan blades. Therefore, you can always present the front of the fans in any airflow direction, enabling maximum flexibility and aesthetics. Additionally, the fan blades can be easily popped out for rinse, making maintenance simple and fun.

For optimal cooling efficiency, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro has nine lengthened fan blades, meticulously re-engineered for increased airflow and more substantial static pressure. The TOUGHFAN EX Pro can reach fan speeds of up to 2000 RPM; the 120mm model’s standard fan blade can offer a static pressure of 3.19 mmH2O and 70.8 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 22.6 dB-A noise level; the 140mm model’s standard fan blade can provide a static pressure of 3.57 mmH2O and 119.6 CFM (Max) airflow while keeping under 31.6 dB-A noise level.

The square fan frame design of TOUGHFAN EX Pro improves the fitment possibilities in chassis or radiators, significantly preventing air leakage. Furthermore, the fan blades are made of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), and since the corners are covered by rubber pads, it can reduce the vibrations while in operation, enabling the TOUGHFAN EX Pro to spin at a higher level while keeping a low noise level.

Featuring supreme cooling capability, an enhanced magnetic force connection, and a versatile swappable fan blade design, the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro is a powerful cooling component. If you are going to build a low-profile, non-RGB PC that stands out with performance and style, don’t delay in acquiring the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro!

Features of the TOUGHFAN EX12/14 Pro High Static Pressure PC Cooling Fan – Swappable Edition (3-Fan Pack):

Steady Connection with MagForce 2.0

Evolved from TOUGHFAN EX Pro’s Magnetic Force Design, the new MagForce 2.0 has the Pogo pin contact pads TWO times larger for greater tolerance. This enhancement significantly reduces the potential faulty alignment no matter you are daisy-chaining fans together or connecting fans with cable, further boosting the installation efficiency and streamlining the building experience.

Say Goodbye to Excessive Cables

Connect your fans with TOUGHFAN EX Pro’s MagForce 2.0 Quick Connect Design and be free from messy cables!

Specially Engineered Fan blade

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro incorporates nine lengthened fan blades that have been restructured using precision adjustment software, guaranteeing higher airflow and stronger static pressure during operation. Additionally, the fan blades are meticulously crafted from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP), a material that effectively minimizes vibrations when operating at maximum speed.

Swap the Fan Blades as You Like

Simply pop out the fan blades, switch up the blades and press them back in!

Stronger than Ever

With new technology and craftsmanship, the TOUGHFAN EX Pro has a maximum operating speed of 2000 RPM.

The TOUGHFAN EX12 Pro’s Standard Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 3.19 mmH2O and 70.8 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 22.6 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the front to the back; the Reverse Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 2.6 mmH2O and 64.21 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 29.8 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the back to the front.

The TOUGHFAN EX14 Pro’s Standard Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 3.57 mmH2O and 119.6 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 31.6 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the front to the back; the Reverse Fan Blades can provide a static pressure of 2.95 mmH2O and 102.3 CFM (Max) airflow while maintaining under 34.1 dB-A noise level and can bring air from the back to the front.

Improved Structure for Superior Performance

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro is designed with a square fan frame featuring a new outline that prevents air leakage effectively while installed on a chassis or radiator during operation.

Stare No More at the Back of the Fan!

Never compromise aesthetics for airflow direction ever again! TOUGHFAN EX Pro’s design allows your fans to always face forward!

Cleaning Made Easy!

You can even pop out the fan blades and rinse them with water if you want. Just dry them thoroughly and apply the bearing lubricant included in the package if needed.

Anti-vibration Mounting System

The TOUGHFAN EX Pro is designed with 80% coverage for all corners, with the in-mold injection anti-vibration rubber pads dampening the fan’s vibration, allowing the fan to spin at a higher level while maintaining a low noise level.

