Thermaltake Coolers Support New-Gen Intel and AMD CPUs

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is pleased to announce that a total of 71 cooling products are fully compatible with the latest Intel Arrow Lake-S and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The upcoming Intel 15th Gen CPUs feature the new LGA 1851 socket and retain compatibility with the LGA 1700 socket. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9000 series is continually designed with the AM5 socket. This indicates that users can seamlessly upgrade to the brand-new Intel and AMD CPUs while pairing up with the existing Thermaltake coolers. Regardless of air coolers, all-in-one liquid coolers, or water blocks, Thermaltake offers a wide range of superior cooling solutions to these next-gen processors.
Thermaltake Cooling Product Support List:
Air Coolers
- UX100/200 ARGB Lighting
- UX 210 ARGB Lighting
- UX 200 SE ARGB Lighting
- UX 200 SE ARGB Lighting White
- TOUGHAIR 110/310/510
- TOUGHAIR 510 Racing Green
- TOUGHAIR 510 Turquoise
- TOUGHAIR 710
- TOUGHAIR 710 Black
- Gravity i3
- Contac 9 SE
- ASTRIA 200/400/600
All-In-One Liquid Coolers
- TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360 ARGB Sync
- TOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Turquoise
- TOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Racing Green
- TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240/280/360/420
- TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 RGB
- TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360/420 EX Pro ARGB Sync
- TH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync
- TH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync Snow Edition
- TH120/240/360/420 V2 ARGB Sync
- TH120/240/360/420 V2 ARGB Sync Snow Edition
- TH280 V2 ARGB Sync – Matcha Green
- TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync
- TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync Snow Edition
- TH360 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync Hydrangea Blue
- TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync
- TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Snow Edition
Water Blocks
- Pacific MX1 Plus
- Pacific MX2 Ultra
- Pacific W8
- Pacific W9
- Pacific SW1 Plus
