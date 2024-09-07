Thermaltake Coolers Support New-Gen Intel and AMD CPUs

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is pleased to announce that a total of 71 cooling products are fully compatible with the latest Intel Arrow Lake-S and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The upcoming Intel 15th Gen CPUs feature the new LGA 1851 socket and retain compatibility with the LGA 1700 socket. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9000 series is continually designed with the AM5 socket. This indicates that users can seamlessly upgrade to the brand-new Intel and AMD CPUs while pairing up with the existing Thermaltake coolers. Regardless of air coolers, all-in-one liquid coolers, or water blocks, Thermaltake offers a wide range of superior cooling solutions to these next-gen processors.

Thermaltake Cooling Product Support List:

Air Coolers

UX100/200 ARGB Lighting

UX 210 ARGB Lighting

UX 200 SE ARGB Lighting

UX 200 SE ARGB Lighting White

TOUGHAIR 110/310/510

TOUGHAIR 510 Racing Green

TOUGHAIR 510 Turquoise

TOUGHAIR 710

TOUGHAIR 710 Black

Gravity i3

Contac 9 SE

ASTRIA 200/400/600

All-In-One Liquid Coolers

TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360 ARGB Sync

TOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Turquoise

TOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Racing Green

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240/280/360/420

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 RGB

TOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360/420 EX Pro ARGB Sync

TH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync

TH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync Snow Edition

TH120/240/360/420 V2 ARGB Sync

TH120/240/360/420 V2 ARGB Sync Snow Edition

TH280 V2 ARGB Sync – Matcha Green

TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync

TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync Snow Edition

TH360 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync Hydrangea Blue

TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync

TH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Snow Edition

Water Blocks

Pacific MX1 Plus

Pacific MX2 Ultra

Pacific W8

Pacific W9

Pacific SW1 Plus

