Thermaltake Concludes Successful First-Ever Malaysia Trip with Partners, Distributors, and the KBC Sales Team

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, completed its first-ever official trip to Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of collaboration and innovation. The event brought together valued partners, distributors, and the KBC Sales Team under one roof, celebrating a shared vision of growth and mutual success.

This remarkable gathering was not only a platform for strengthening professional relationships but also an opportunity to foster deeper connections and better understand future business goals. The trip was filled with engaging conversations, fun experiences, and memorable moments that left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Thermaltake expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for their unwavering support and enthusiastic participation, which contributed immensely to the trip’s grand success. A special thanks was extended to the KBC Sales Team for their commendable efforts in coordinating the event.

With renewed energy and stronger ties, Thermaltake looks forward to more collaborative ventures and deeper partnerships across the region. The company remains committed to innovation, service, and shared success with its dedicated community.

Mr. Devraj Sharma, Regional Manager, Sales & Marketing (North & West India), Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd

Mr. Devraj Sharma, Regional Manager, Sales & Marketing (North & West India), Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd. said, “Thermaltake’s first-ever Malaysia trip was not just a journey—it was a celebration of partnerships, shared goals, and future possibilities. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our partners, distributors, and the KBC Sales Team for their incredible support. Together, we’ve built stronger bonds, and I look forward to many more successful milestones ahead.”

Mr. Kapil Daga, Director, KBC Computech

Mr. Kapil Daga, Director, KBC Computech said, “We truly value our partnership with Thermaltake—it has been an incredibly positive journey. Their product quality is top-notch, and the support they provide is exceptional. This first-ever event in Malaysia has been a wonderful experience, bringing great energy and motivation to our partners. We are confident that, together, we will gain a stronger market share and build an even more solid relationship in the coming years.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

