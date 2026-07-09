Thermaltake Brings Natural Elegance to PC Cooling with the SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition

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Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, introduces the SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition, the brand’s first cooling fan to incorporate genuine wood-grain accents into its design. Combining natural craftsmanship with advanced cooling technology, it features Dual Infinity Mirror Lighting, Swappable Fan Blade Design, and MagForce 2.0 Quick Connection Design, delivering a premium balance of aesthetics, customization, and performance.

Available in Black and Snow, the SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition pairs perfectly with Thermaltake’s Wood Series chassis while offering powerful cooling, cleaner cable management, and motherboard ARGB synchronization for modern PC builds.

Natural Design with Premium Lighting

The SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition features genuine wood-grain detailing on the fan frame and anti-vibration corner pads, bringing a warm, refined look to high-performance systems. Complementing the natural finish is Thermaltake’s Dual Infinity Mirror Lighting design, combining a fixed white inner ring with a customizable ARGB outer ring on the fan hub. Infinity mirror lighting on both non-connection sides further enhances the fan’s immersive visual effects, while the Hidden Screw Design creates a cleaner overall appearance.

Flexible Airflow Without Compromising Aesthetics

Inheriting the SWAFAN EX series’ Swappable Fan Blade Design, the fan includes both standard and reverse blades, allowing users to switch between exhaust and intake configurations while maintaining full ARGB visibility. Builders can optimize airflow without sacrificing lighting effects, making it ideal for showcase systems.

Reliable Cooling with Simplified Installation

Running at speeds of up to 2000 RPM, the SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition delivers up to 58.13 CFM airflow and 2.67 mm-H₂O static pressure with the standard blades. Its 28 mm-thick fan frame further improves airflow and cooling performance while providing more space for the Dual Infinity Mirror Lighting. Installation is streamlined through MagForce 2.0 Quick Connection Design, featuring larger pogo-pin contacts for more reliable connections and reduced cable clutter. The fan also supports 5V motherboard ARGB synchronization with ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, ASRock, and BIOSTAR software.

Key Features of the SWAFAN 120 EX INFINITY Wood Edition:

Genuine wood-grain accents on the fan frame and anti-vibration corner pads

Dual Infinity Mirror Lighting with customizable ARGB effects

Swappable standard and reverse fan blades for flexible airflow

Up to 2000 RPM with high airflow and static pressure for efficient cooling

MagForce 2.0 Quick Connection Design with 5V motherboard ARGB synchronization

Hidden Screw Design for a clean and uninterrupted frame appearance

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

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