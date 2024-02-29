Thermaltake Announces Top 3 Winners of 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is excited to reveal the winner list of 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1. In first place is Wael Kadri from France, in second place is Maulik Patel from India, and in third places are Derek Wilson from Canada and Ponsarud Romvilast from Thailand.

This season, Thermaltake proudly invited 8 famous modders from Canada, China, France, India, Italy, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States of America to the much-anticipated annual CaseMOD Invitational. These modders, with their professional modding skills, exquisite handcrafting, and ingenious creativity, transformed the CTE C750 Air Full Tower Chassis into distinctive and stunning masterpieces. Every mod was spectacular, making it challenging for the audience and the judges to select the winners. Sincerely appreciate all the modders for elevating this event to unprecedented heights.

The 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 has come to a close. Thermaltake would like to express our gratitude to all the participants including the public, modding enthusiasts, judges, and especially our sponsors: Intel, ASRock, INNO3D, and Seagate. Their invaluable support was crucial to the event’s success. In the end, Thermaltake would like to congratulate the top three winners, and hope to see you all soon at the upcoming events!

Meet the Winners

1 st Place [Wael Kadri]: Wael turned the CTE C750 into a vivid gas pump from Route 66. The mod was built with many retro elements, matched with a real gas pump nozzle, and cleverly made the tubes and coolant naturally part of the gas pump. His extraordinary creativity fully displays the tribute to history while embracing innovation.

2 nd Place [Maulik Patel]: Through Maulik's amazing modding skills, he integrated innovative technology with mirror artwork and Indian traditional mural craft. The CPU temperature-controlled vents at the front of the chassis and the laser projection mapping at the rear enable the PC to become more dynamic and visually pleasing.

3 rd Place [Derek Wilson]: Derek breaks through himself, applying the new-learn puppet-making skills to his project. As shown in his lively video, he and his puppet buddy "Brickwell" built up a delicate gaming house, not only showing his superior filming ability but also indicating his outstanding handcrafting through the house details.

3rd Place [Ponsarud Romvilast]: The project "Holographic" is inspired by uneven colors, and Ponsarud chose purple and white as the main tones of all components. It stands out for its irregular-shaped panel design and ultra-clean cable management. This sleek CTE C750 presented his marvelous modding skills.

