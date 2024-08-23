Thermaltake Announces The Tower 600 Series Chassis with Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is proud to launch The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis inBlack, Snow, Hydrangea Blue, and Matcha Green. It is a new ATX case of The Tower series with unparalleled aesthetic appeal and hardware compatibility. The Tower 600 is built with a classic vertical case design and comes in a distinctive octagonal prism shape. It supports a hidden-connector motherboard and a special horizontal placement, elevating its visual charm to new heights. Additionally, The Tower 600 can accommodate up to a 420mm AIO radiator on the right side and a 360mm AIO radiator on the left side, enabling a superior cooling solution to your high-end PC configuration.

The Tower 600 is compatible with both standard motherboards and the latest hidden-connector motherboards such as ASUS BTF Series, MSI PROJECT ZERO Series, and GIGABYTE PROJECT STEALTH Series. Hidden-connector motherboards can simplify cable routing by directing cables to the back, leading to improved cable management and a more refined look for the interior build. The Tower 600 ensures seamless integration and compatibility with these next-generation motherboards.

Featuring outstanding cooling component support, The Tower 600 can house up to a 420mm AIO radiator on the right side and a 360mm AIO radiator on the left side, providing exceptional cooling efficiency to the top-tier system. Besides two pre-installed CT140 PC Cooling Fans on the top, The Tower 600 can accommodate up to thirteen 120mm fans or nine 140mm fans, and the removable fan brackets make the fan installation process much easier.

Furthermore, The Tower 600 is also designed to achieve ease and flexibility of overall installation. This chassis is equipped with rotating PCI-E slots and two extra GPU brackets included in a package, providing a variety of mounting options for a graphics card. With a removable panel design, three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side can all be easily removed without tools for quick access and straightforward maintenance. In addition, The Tower 600 has a huge space, with two sets of cable clips in the rear chamber, as well as Velcro straps and cable ties included in the accessory box, ensuring optimal cable management.

Want to increase the visual attractiveness of The Tower 600? Don’t miss out on the separately sold Chassis Stand Kit and 3.9” LCD Screen Kit. The Chassis Stand Kit incorporates a bottom cover and a display stand, allowing for unique horizontal case placement. Regarding the 3.9” LCD Screen Kit, the LCD screen can present and monitor real-time information about the components, time, and weather by the TT RGB Plus software. You can even upload any JPG and GIF files with 128*480 resolution to highly customize The Tower 600.

The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis retains the favored appearance of The Tower series while offering hidden-connector motherboard compatibility, marvelous cooling support, and superior installation flexibility. These advantages make The Tower 600 the perfect ATX case for maximizing both the aesthetics and performance of the PC system.

Features of The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis:

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 600 retains the iconic contours of its predecessors with a vertical body design, but in an octagonal prism shape that provides flexibility and minimizes obstructions to your gaming and workspace.

A Unique View – Horizontal Case Placement

With the optional chassis stand kit, which includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand for horizontal case placement, The Tower 600 allows for easy customization of the case for a unique viewing experience.

How to install:

1. Unscrew the original feet located on the base of the chassis

2. Install the new bottom cover of the chassis and carefully place The Tower 600 on the stand

*Note: It is recommended to position the radiator higher than the AIO pump.

Compatible with Hidden-Connector Motherboards

Created for next-generation motherboards, The Tower 600 features a special design that enables support for both standard motherboards and hidden-connector motherboards. Moreover, there are two removable panels on the both left and right sides of the rear side for easy access to cable routing.

Compatible with hidden-connector motherboards:

ASUS BTF Series

MSI PROJECT ZERO Series

GIGABYTE PROJECT STEALTH Series

Supports up to a 420mm Radiator on the Right and a 360mm Radiator on the Left

The Tower 600 provides excellent cooling by supporting up to a 420mm radiator on the right side and a 360mm radiator on the left side, effectively reducing the temperature inside the chassis and maintaining optimal system performance.

Display It Your Way

Rotating PCI-E slots allow you to mount your graphics card in a variety of ways. Two additional GPU brackets provide additional support for your GPU and riser cables. (Riser cable sold separately)

Tool Free Panels for Easy Access

The Tower 600 features three 3mm tempered glass panels on the front and two perforated panels on each side. All are easily removable without tools.

Two CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

The Tower 600 features two 140mm PWM fans on the top to provide good cooling performance.

Unify your fans with your build!

Thermaltake launches brand-new CT series fans, allowing users to choose from black or white, RGB or non-RGB, to match whatever color scheme you have.

Visually Pleasing, Totally Interactive

Maximize your Tower 600’s visual effects by upgrading it with our LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9” LCD Display allows you to monitor real-time information and upload any images or GIFs to add extra flair using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. It also allows you to interact with the cooling components that feature the same LCD displays. The latest version includes weather mode and time mode for users to expand the usage of our LCD displays.

Choose The Way You Install

Featuring the brackets on the top, left and right side, The Tower 600 has the capacity to support up to a 420mm AIO radiator on the right side and a 360mm AIO radiator on the left side, and it can accommodate up to thirteen 120mm fans or nine 140mm fans. Installation is a breeze thanks to the removable fan bracket that simplifies the process.

Air Intake and Exhaust

Featuring a vertical chassis design, The Tower 600 still has well-designed cold air intakes and hot air exhausts to keep the internal temperature low at all times.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 600 has well-designed filters on the top, rear, inner sides, and inner bottom layer to protect the system from dust.

Excellent Hardware Support

The Tower 600 offers excellent hardware support. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 210mm, a GPU with a maximum length of 400mm (without power cover), a power supply with a length of up to 220mm, three 2.5‘’ SSDs or a total of one 3.5‘’ HDD.

Optimal Cable Management

The Tower 600 provides effective cable management with its spacious space and two sets of cable clips in the rear chamber, plus Velcro straps and cable ties in the accessory box for a neat and organized setup.

Handy I/O Ports

Top-located I/O ports consist of following functions:

Power Button with Integrated Power LED (White)

HDD LED (Red)

USB 3.0 Type-A x 4

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C x 1

HD Audio

Reset Button

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design

No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, installation can be a breeze with our Dismantlable Modular Design.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

