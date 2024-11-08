Thermaltake Announces the Top 3 Winners of 2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is glad to unveil the winners of the 2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1.In first place is Jengki Wmp from Thailand, in second place is Ronnie Hara from Japan, and in third place is Marco Di Silvestre from Italy.

The 2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1 proudly invited exceptional modders from Austria, Italy, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom to participate in one of Thermaltake’s iconic events. Modders turned the Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 memory modules into a brand-new masterpiece with their individual creativity and craftsmanship. With all the amazing mods presented; it was a difficult decision for the judges. Thermaltake sincerely appreciates all the modders for their dedication, and for bringing Thermaltake’s ram modules to a whole new level.

As the 2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1 comes to an end, Thermaltake would like to express our gratitude toward all participants, including the public and modding enthusiasts. Last but not least, let’s congratulate the top three winners, and we hope to see you all at the upcoming events in the near future!

Meet the Winners

1st Place [Jengki Wmp]: Inspired by the Helldivers, a successful shooter game released in 2015, Jengki integrated the TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 modules, serving as a turbine beaming with RGB lighting, into a 3D printed missile model, slaying his handmade jaw-opening sharp-toothed Termind, one of the three villains in the game. With the target destroyed comes the championship.

2nd Place [Ronnie Hara]: As a car enthusiast, Ronnie designed an exhibition platform for his cherished Nissan Skyline. The neon blue lights installed beneath the platform perfectly match the stripes and tail of the car, emanating calm yet appealing vibes. Classic Japanese elements such as a tori and the memory-made red fences were also added to elevate its beauty.

3rd Place [Marco Di Silvestre]: TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 is the secret of the walls! Armored Titan shows no mercy with constant smashes. Some TOUGHRAMs withstand the destructive power while others have fallen along with the bricks. Marco chose Attack on Titan as the theme with the ingenious insertion of the TOUGHRAM into the walls. Thanks to 3D resin printing, the unforgettable animated scene is able to be recreated.

Mark of Perfection

The entries were all top quality and demonstrated their outstanding modding skills. Hence, it was not easy for the panel of judges to select the winners. The judges were required to evaluate and score on four criteria, including Originality, Design Concept, Final Photos, and Video Quality. The total percentage of the score allocated to the community voting was 30%, 15% by Thermaltake Judges, 25% by Thermaltake CEO, and 30% by professional modders. After summing up the votes from the judges, the final result pointed to Jengki Wmp, Ronnie Hara, and Marco Di Silvestre.

Event Review

Within a month, contestants from Austria, Italy, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom modified our TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 modules to their own design. Participating modders were given a specific time frame to modify the RAM heatsinks, without changing the overall appearance and layout of the RAM itself. Contestants could only use our TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 modules and were not allowed to add the ram to a motherboard or a PC build though they could create a stand or platform for the modules, but the overall modules must remain intact with the original design as the main focus.

