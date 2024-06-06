Thermaltake Announces the CTE E550 TG Mid Tower Chassis & the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is delighted to introduce the CTE E550 TG Mid Tower Chassis and the Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis, compatible with hidden-connector motherboards. To achieve an ultra-clean case interior, more PC enthusiasts prefer using hidden-connector motherboards which can achieve outstanding cable management by placing messy cables on the backside. To meet the demands for chassis that support these next-generation motherboards, Thermaltake launches new chassis in their popular CTE and Ceres series.

CTE E550 TG Mid Tower Chassis

The CTE E550 TG is a dual-chamber mid-tower addition to the CTE series chassis. It features three tempered glass panels and supports the latest hidden-connector motherboards, delivering maximum visual appeal. The CTE E550 TG comes in Black, Snow, Matcha Green, and Gravel Sand editions, allowing you to choose a style that suits you best.

Hidden-Connector Motherboard Compatibility:

In addition to standard motherboards, the CTE E550 TG also supports the latest hidden-connector motherboards like the ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI, ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF, and MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO, achieving excellent cable management by placing cluttered cables on the backside.

Display It Your Way: Three-way GPU Installation:

The CTE E550 TG includes three different ways to mount a GPU, enabling you to design your component installation based on your preference.

1. Floating GPU: Placing the GPU in the middle of the chassis by using the enclosed floating GPU bracket and the separately sold PCI-e 4.0 riser cable

2. Up Right: Hanging the GPU vertically

3. Up Right Forward: Placing it up-right with the graphics card facing forward to the side panel on the rotational PCI-e slots

Three Tempered Glass Panels for Amazing Viewing:

Designed for superior visibility, the CTE E550 TG has three TG panels on the front, left, and rear sides. It allows users to fully display the meticulously assembled components and dynamic RGB lighting.

Excellent Cooling Solutions:

The CTE E550 TG can accommodate up to six 140mm fans plus two 120mm fans, and up to a 420mm radiator, providing exceptional cooling support to your high-end components.

Ceres 350 MX Mid Tower Chassis

The Ceres 350 MX is compatible with hidden-connector motherboards and features an interchangeable dual front panel design, giving users maximum flexibility to customize their setup. Available in Black, Snow, Matcha Green, Hydrangea Blue, Racing Green, Bumblebee, and Bubble Pink, the Ceres 350 MX can perfectly fit into any scenario.

Hidden-Connector Motherboard Compatibility:

In addition to standard motherboards, the Ceres 350 MX also supports the latest hidden-connector motherboards like the ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI, ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF, and MSI Z790 PROJECT ZERO, achieving excellent cable management by placing cluttered cables on the backside.

Dual Interchangeable Front Panels:

The Ceres 350 MX offers two interchangeable front panels: a tempered glass panel and a perforated metal mesh. The former for a great look and the latter for better airflow. Users have the flexibility to display their PC build the way they want.

Excellent Cooling Solutions:

The Ceres 350 MX supports up to a 360mm radiator at the front and a 280mm radiator at the top. In addition to the pre-installed two CT140 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fans and one CT140 Sync PC Cooling Fans, and it overall can accommodate up to five 140mm fans or seven 120mm fans, ensuring superb cooling performance.

Visually Pleasing with the LCD Circle Screen:

Maximize the Ceres 350 MX’s visual effects by upgrading it with the optional 2.1” LCD Circle Screen Kit. This unique LCD Circle Screen can present components’ real-time information, time mode, and climate mode. It even can upload any images or GIFs you like through the TT RGB Plus software, personalizing your chassis is easy and fun.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429