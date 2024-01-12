Thermaltake Announces New Air Cooler Lineup – ASTRIA Series

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is pleased to launch the ASTRIA 200/400/600 ARGB Sync CPU Cooler. Have you prayed or wished upon the stars to find the ideal air cooler? The ASTRIA ARGB series is the one! It is a brand-new air cooler lineup featuring splendid meteor shower lighting effects on its top cover, completely matching its sleek all-black design, and would look like an actual meteor shower on a starry night. On top of that, the ASTRIA ARGB series possesses upgraded CT120 ARGB fans, which can provide enhanced airflow to cool down your high-end CPUs.

The ASTRIA ARGB series boasts a stylish look with its distinctive meteor shower lighting effects. Each heat sink cover is equipped with 18 LEDs. While the flowing lighting shines through the perforated top cover, it can depict the imagery of a meteor shower in action. Furthermore, the CT120 ARGB fans of this CPU cooler feature 9 LEDs on each, by controlling the 5V motherboard lighting software, you can easily customize lighting in your own style. To accentuate the stunning lighting presentation, all ASTRIA 200/400/600 ARGB components, including the fan, fins, and U-shaped copper heat pipes, are unified in black, like how a dark night can magnify the beauty of a meteor shower.

The ASTRIA 200/400 ARGB is designed with a single-tower, single-fan structure, and the ASTRIA 600 ARGB is a dual-tower, dual-fan design. To fully support the latest high-end CPUs, the ASTRIA ARGB series features modified CT120 ARGB fans and redesigned fins to increase airflow. The reformed CT120 ARGB Fan can provide an airflow of 65 CFM and 2.56 mm-H2O static pressure while delivering a noise level of 26.8 dBA under full speed. For the overall thermal performance, the ASTRIA 200/400/600 ARGB can respectively offer up to 210W/230W/265W TDP. Besides, the ASTRIA 200 ARGB incorporates four black Ø6mm U-shape copper heat pipes, while the ASTRIA 400/600 ARGB includes six of these pipes, ensuring even heat distribution for outstanding heat dissipation. The ASTRIA ARGB also has the convenience of adjusting the fan position to align with the height of memory, providing flexible installation options.

If you are looking for an air cooler with aesthetics and exceptional cooling performance, don’t miss out on Thermaltake’s new lineup — the ASTRIA ARGB series CPU cooler. Lighten up your PC with its glowing meteor shower ARGB lighting effects, make your dream setup come true!

Features of the ASTRIA 200/400/600 ARGB Sync CPU Cooler:

Meteor Shower Lighting Effects

The design on the top cover with the RGB lighting depicts the imagery of a meteor shower, giving this air cooler series a glorious new look. The ASTRIA 200/400 ARGB features 18 LEDs located in each top cover, with an additional 9 LEDs on the modified CT120 ARGB fan, adding up to 27 LEDs for spectacular lighting effects. The ASTRIA 600 ARGB comes with 18 LEDs in each top cover; this dual tower air cooler has two top covers in total, with an additional 9 LEDs on each modified CT120 ARGB fan, adding up to 54 LEDs for glorious lighting effects. This product is powered by a motherboard 5V ARGB header and is compatible with the motherboard lighting software.

Superb Cooling Performance

The ASTRIA 200/400 ARGB comes with a redesigned fin stack and the ASTRIA 600 ARGB is created with a dual redesigned fin stack to increase airflow. The modified CT120 ARGB fans provide a greater air intake, and the ASTRIA 200/400/600 ARGB can provide a TDP of 210W/230W/265W, which raises the standard for ordinary CPU coolers.

Reformed CT120 ARGB Fan

The CT120 ARGB Fan has been modified to generate a larger amount of airflow to elevate the cooling power of the ASTRIA Series. Capable of providing an airflow of 65 CFM, 2.56 mm-H2O static pressure while giving a noise level of 26.8 dBA under full speed, which pushes this entry-level fan to a higher tier.

Cooling for any Situation

The ASTRIA 200 ARGB features four black Ø6mm U-shape copper heat pipes directly contacting the CPU, and the ASTIRA 400/600 ARGB features a copper base with anti-corrosive nickel plating that covers all six black Ø6mm U-shape copper heat pipes, resulting in even heat distribution from the heat source, providing exceptional heat dissipation even with high-performance CPUs.

Flexible Adjustment of Fan Position

By adjusting the fan position, you can easily match the height of the memory and enjoy unlimited cooling performance.

Universal Compatibility

ASTRIA Series comes with universal brackets for Intel and AMD CPUs, including the latest LGA1700 and AM5 CPU sockets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Thermaltake

