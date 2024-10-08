The Wait is Over – Safeguard Your Memories with Synology’s Secure Storage Solutions

- Advertisement -

In today’s digital age, managing and backing up data from smartphones and digital cameras has become a challenge. Many rely on external hard drives, which are vulnerable to viruses, while online file sharing is often inconvenient and frustrating. Worse, ransomware can cause irreversible data loss. Cloud storage options like Google Cloud offer convenience but come with recurring fees and data privacy concerns. As storage needs grow with high-resolution media, upgrading to larger terabyte-level storage plans can quickly become expensive.

You need a private cloud

If you’re looking for a solution that eliminates these concerns while offering the benefits of cloud storage without the escalating subscription costs, Synology provides the perfect choice—Network Attached Storage (NAS). With Synology NAS, you can securely store your cherished memories and enjoy remote access to your private cloud. You maintain full ownership of your data, supported by built-in applications for data protection, productivity, multimedia, and more.

Don’t miss out! The users favorite NAS: DS923+, is currently 20% off, offering the perfect opportunity to set up your personal data fortress. For entry-level users, Synology’s 2-bay compact NAS, DS224+, is also on sale at 20% off, along with Synology’s Plus series HDDs, renowned for ultra compatibility and performance stability. Let your data find a safe home this Diwali with our limited-time offer running from October 7th to November 3rd!

Don’t missed out Synology’s Diwali Promotion

Here are some of the best Diwali deals on Synology NAS that you can grab on Amazon and Synology authorized e-tailers:

Award-Winning NAS for Power Users and Creative Studios: DS923+

Discount: 20% off

Purchase now

Offering 70 TB Expandable Storage, 10GbE Support, and High-End Performance, with M.2 SSD Storage Pool Support.

Product Details:

CPU: AMD Ryzen R1600

Memory: 4 GB DDR4 ECC SODIMM(Maximum 32GB)

Drive Bays: 4, expandable to 9 drive bays with expansion unit

Raw Storage: up to 160TB

Featured Applications: Synology Photos, Synology Drive and Office, Active Backup for Business, Snapshot Replication, Virtual Machine Manager and Container Manager(Docker)

Warranty: 3 years, expandable to 5 years

A Compact NAS Solution for Home Users and Small Businesses: Synology DS224+

Discount: 20% off

Purchase now

Supporting Up to 30 TB and Seamless Multitasking, perfect for building a home multimedia hub

Product Details:

CPU: Intel Celeron J4125

Memory: 2 GB DDR4 non-ECC(Maximum 6GB)

Drive Bays: 2

Raw Storage: up to 30TB

Featured Applications: Synology Photos, Synology Drive, Active Backup for Business, Snapshot Replication

Warranty: 2 years, expandable to 4 years

The perfect match: Synology Plus Series SATA HDDs

Durable, High-Performance Drives for 24/7 Operation, Available in 2 TB to 16 TB, Perfect for File Sharing, Media Management, and Backup

Product Details:

Capacity: 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB and 16TB

Performance: 5,400 to 7,200 rpm

Data Transfer Speed: 180 MB/s to 281 MB/s

Warranty: 3 years

Take advantage of these Diwali deals to secure the best in data storage and management!

Not sure which NAS model is right for you? Chat with our channel specialist for expert guidance.

