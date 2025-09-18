The Unseen Green – How Data Center Infrastructure Powers Sustainable Buildings – Vertiv

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Nitin V Gavade, Director – Sales and Offering Management for IT Solutions, Racks and rPDUs India Business, Vertiv

In 2024, global data centers consumed about 1.5% of the world’s electricity, approximately 415 TWh, with projections indicating that this demand could more than double to 945 TWh by 2030 as AI and digital workloads proliferate, according to S&P Global Report. At the same time, the built environment continues to contribute significantly to emissions, consuming 32% of global energy and accounting for34% of CO₂ emissions as of 2023. These twin pressures are rising digital energy demand and building-related emissions, making it clear that sustainability cannot be achieved by focusing only on what’s visible at the surface.

As someone who has spent years in the trenches of critical infrastructure, I’m often struck by how sustainability is frequently defined by what we see around us, like solar panels on roofs, low-emission vehicles in company fleets, and lush vertical gardens in office lobbies. Yet, having witnessed both the climate challenges and the opportunities technology presents, I can say with certainty that the real transformation is frequently happening behind the scenes, in the very infrastructure that powers modern, smart buildings.

Progress is only meaningful if it’s sustainable

The global shift toward sustainability isn’t just a box-ticking exercise for industry leaders. It’s a necessity, especially in sectors like data center operations, which are the backbone of digital progress but also significant energy consumers. Today, data-driven systems control everything from our security cameras to lighting and climate operations. But these digital brains require critical infrastructure that’s nimble enough to handle explosive growth in data while being energy savvy.

Innovative power and cooling: Invisible, indispensable

We are proud of how the industry is innovating with modular power systems and scalable energy storage. These solutions allow facilities to consume only what they need, store what’s surplus, and reliably switch between renewable and grid power. In fact, now we witness hybrid ecosystems, where intelligent power management leverages renewables alongside traditional sources and creates measurable reductions in both cost and emissions. It’s an incremental journey; sustainability and reliability absolutely can, and must, coexist.

Smart cooling is another area in which our field has made significant strides. As demand for high-density computing climbs, so does heat generation, meaning that traditional HVAC approaches often fall short. Advanced liquid or immersion cooling, originally nurtured in data center environments, is now giving modern buildings a path to dramatically lower energy usage while keeping operations running smoothly.

Collaboration: The multiplier effect

Real impact comes when we work beyond company walls. Every successful sustainable project often results from collaboration, whether between technology providers, building owners, or policy makers. By sharing best practices and working toward common standards, we can accelerate the adoption of efficient solutions at scale.

The road ahead: Invisible, indispensable, impactful

Looking forward, it’s clear that the unseen infrastructure embedded in our smart workplaces will define progress in the green economy. The power, cooling, and automation solutions that quietly operate out of sight are, in truth, the engines of resilient and sustainable buildings.

Change is happening. It’s not always showy or headline-grabbing, but for those of us fortunate enough to help shape it, the reward comes from knowing that infrastructure advancements that are born in data centers are finding new homes in the walls of the world’s most forward-thinking, sustainable buildings. Together, let’s enable the digital revolution and make sure it’s one that honors the planet and future generations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

