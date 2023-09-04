The ultimate training ground for competitive gamers: VALORANT Premier, from Riot Games

- Advertisement - -

VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter from Riot Games. Premier will be VALORANT’s team-based competitive system that connects the game and the sport as one greater whole. Players can now form their own teams and compete in a series of weekly matches on designated maps. Those who win enough matches will earn their way into a Playoff tournament in the end. The mode has been in beta testing for some time and is now finally open to all players worldwide.

Riot Games is committed to the Indian& South Asian markets, which have a devoted player base and a growing esports scene. Premier will be an exciting way for friends to compete together and assemble a formidable team. In the future, Premier will be the path to VCT Challenger leagues, which is a global competitive esports tournament series. Riot Games had announced that the prize pool for the VCT Champions 2023 had been increased to an impressive $2.25 million.

VALORANT is continuing to improve its team-based competitive system, Premier, by rolling out new updates, set to debut with Episode 7 Act II. Gamers can look forward to the introduction of official divisions, an expansion in weekly matches to encompass all 7 maps in the competitive pool, and comprehensive tracking for players’ career performance and outcomes. These enhancements promise to elevate the competitive VALORANT experience to new heights.

Speaking about how VALORANT Premier fits into Riot Games’ plans, Arun Rajappa, Country Head of Riot Games, India & South Asia, said: “The VALORANT community in India has been passionate and enthusiastic since the game’s launch. We’ve seen a huge interest in VALORANT Premier and we can’t wait to see what the players can do in this new competitive mode. We know that gamers from India and South Asia are hungry for more opportunities to showcase their skills, and we’re excited to give them that chance with VALORANT Premier.”

VALORANT has quickly grown in the South Asian esports competitive scene, with Indian teams representing their country on a global stage and achieving success. Esports team Orangutan Gaming, led by Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose, had an unbeaten streak this year which allowed them to represent the region at VALORANT Challengers Ascension in Bangkok, Thailand. Similarly, Global Esports, which represents Esports athlete Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury, competed in the VALORANT Champions Tour in Seoul, South Korea against teams from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The enrollment window for VALORANT Premier begins on August 29th and will close on September 6th.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VALORANT

