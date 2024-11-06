The ultimate DIY tech upgrades for your slow PC – Western Digital

- Advertisement -

Ever tried cleaning junk or downloaded software claiming to speed up your PC, but still ended up with a slow running PC? Well, maybe you should consider upgrading your machine. According to a survey, slow running systems are a problem faced by 65% of PC users, while 32% users believe sluggish pcs hamper their productivity. Now, whether you are a gamer, video editor, or a working professional, multitasking on slow PCs becomes challenging and impossible. Don’t worry here are some tips to supercharge your PC, ensuring that your system meets your performance needs.

Check your task manager

Your PC may slow down if it’s running more apps and programs or handling larger files than its RAM, CPU or disk drive can manage. To check, hit CTRL, ALT and Delete simultaneously on your keyboard. In the Task Manager window, select start up apps tab and here you’ll see all the app or programs that automatically open when you start your device. Disabling the programs is one of the quickest and easiest ways to speed up your device. Now, select the performance tab to check key resource components and the percentage of each resource being actively used. If you are consistently using more than 80 percent of your RAM, CPU, and disk space, your computer is likely to overload, resulting in slow responsiveness. Freeing up storage space or adding more RAM or an additional storage drive can help improve the performance.

Expand your storage

Adding more storage could be one of the key ways to boost your PC’s performance and speed. It’s just like when your room is cluttered with too many things, leaving less space to move around. Similarly, when you are running low on space, everything slows down, making your system lag, and sluggish. Adding more storage will give your system more room to run smoothly, now whether you are a professional working on image heavy presentations, word documents, excels at the same time or working with big video files. Further, it will help you declutter your digital space. Confused about which storage solution to consider? Well, NVMe powered SSD (Solid State Drive) will give the required boost to your PC. One can consider buying an internal SSD like WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4.0 which offers speeds of up to 4,150 MB/s (1TB and 2TB models) and fast file copies with nCache™ 4.0 technology. This drive is for professionals and creators, helping them enhance creative workflows, and provide quick application responsiveness for managing multiple projects.

Who doesn’t love more space, right? We all do – life and on our devices. Opting for an external HDD or SSD, depending upon your budget, can save you from staring at those endless loading wheels on screen. And its simple plug and play usage – so, no fuss!

Adding more RAM

Now if you run more demanding software like photo and video editing applications, or you’re a gamer with a computer that’s lagging more than it should – you may consider upgrading your RAM. Having more RAM can significantly boost your PC performance that includes faster boot and shutdown times, as well as smoother program launches and multiple task executions. For instance, you are a gamer or a videographer, it is recommended to have 16-32 GB of RAM for uninterrupted gameplay and smoother computer performance while working in heavy raw files and multiple applications.

A faster computer allows you to work smoothly without facing spinning load wheels or screen freezes. Simple upgrades like adding RAM or expanding storage with an SSD reduce load times and improve multitasking, so you can focus on what matters without interruptions. However, as you plan to upgrade your PC, it’s important to research thoroughly, understand your specific needs and make an informed decision to ensure better results.

