The Synersoft’s Hybrid Email Architecture, Built Around BLACKbox Platform, Enables Only those Users Who Genuinely Require Advanced Collaboration Tools to Operate Fully on the Cloud

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Synersoft is a leader in developing path-breaking and disruptive software solutions for MSMEs. Synersoft security and data loss prevention solutions are aimed at minimizing IT infrastructure cost for SMEs, and enhancing their competitiveness with state of the art IT standardization. These solutions focus on data preservation, data security, fraud mitigation, and software license cost minimization.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Founder & CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, shares about their Hybrid Email Architecture, built around BLACKbox platform that enables only those users who genuinely require advanced collaboration tools to operate fully on the cloud other users can continue working through standard and cost-effective email system.

What inspired Synersoft to develop the Hybrid Email System for MSMEs?

The inspiration came from observing a structural inefficiency in how enterprise email is consumed by MSMEs. Over the past decade, cloud email platforms such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 became the default choice for businesses. While they offer reliability and collaboration tools, their per-user subscription model does not always align with how MSMEs actually use email.

In many organizations, only a small percentage of employees require the full collaboration stack, while the majority simply needs reliable email access. Yet companies end up paying the same subscription cost for everyone. Synersoft developed the Hybrid Email System to address this imbalance by combining centralized email infrastructure with selective cloud usage. This allows MSMEs to retain modern collaboration capabilities where needed while significantly reducing recurring subscription expenses.

How does the Hybrid Email architecture work with the BLACKbox system?

The Hybrid Email architecture is built around Synersoft’s BLACKbox platform, which acts as the central infrastructure for email management within the organization. BLACKbox handles local email storage, policy enforcement, backups, and secure data centralization, ensuring that enterprise data remains under the company’s control.

The hybrid model intelligently integrates with cloud email services so that only users who genuinely require advanced collaboration tools operate fully in the cloud. Other users can continue working through standard and cost effective email system resulting in significant reduction in overall cost of email subscriptions.

This architecture creates a balanced environment where cloud services are used strategically rather than universally. MSMEs benefit from the accessibility and reliability of cloud platforms while maintaining ownership of their email data and infrastructure.

How does this solution help MSMEs reduce email subscription costs?

Traditional cloud email platforms are priced on a per-user basis, which means the cost of email infrastructure increases linearly with employee count. For growing MSMEs, this can become a significant and recurring operational expense.

Synersoft’s Hybrid Email System breaks this dependency on uniform per-user subscriptions. Instead of provisioning full cloud licenses for every employee, organizations can allocate cloud access only to roles that truly require advanced collaboration features. The rest of the workforce can operate efficiently through the secured and efficient email infrastructure.

This selective provisioning model allows enterprises to optimize licensing costs while maintaining productivity and communication continuity. In many cases, organizations implementing the hybrid architecture have reported email infrastructure cost reductions of up to 70 percent.

How does the system ensure email security, reliability, and policy control?

Security and governance are central to the design of the hybrid architecture.

The platform also enables administrators to enforce consistent policies across the organization, including data retention, backup, user permissions, and monitoring. Built-in redundancy and automated backup mechanisms further enhance reliability and business continuity.

By combining the control with selective cloud integration, the hybrid model delivers enterprise-grade security and governance while preserving flexibility in how email services are deployed across different roles within the organization.

What has been the response from MSMEs and channel partners so far?

The response has been particularly strong among MSMEs that are experiencing rising IT subscription costs as they scale. Many business owners appreciate the fact that the hybrid model aligns technology spending with actual usage rather than forcing uniform licensing structures.

Channel partners have also welcomed the solution because it creates opportunities for consultative deployments instead of standardized cloud rollouts. Partners can work closely with customers to design email environments that match their operational structure and growth plans.

This partner-led implementation approach has helped accelerate adoption, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, and professional services where IT infrastructure needs to be both cost-efficient and reliable.

How does this Made-in-India solution compete with global email providers?

Synersoft’s approach is not about competing with global cloud providers on infrastructure scale. Instead, the focus is on solving a problem that global platforms do not always address effectively—the economic realities of MSMEs.

By combining on-premise infrastructure with selective cloud usage, the hybrid architecture provides a flexible alternative to the one-size-fits-all subscription model offered by most global email services. It allows enterprises to retain control over their data while still leveraging cloud capabilities where they add real value.

Being a Made-in-India solution also means the platform is designed with a deep understanding of how MSMEs operate in emerging markets, where cost predictability, data ownership, and operational flexibility are critical.

What are Synersoft’s future plans for the Hybrid Email System?

Synersoft plans to continue evolving the Hybrid Email System as a broader communication infrastructure platform for MSMEs. Future developments will focus on deeper integration with collaboration tools, enhanced automation for policy enforcement, and improved analytics for IT administrators.

The company also aims to expand its partner ecosystem so that more MSMEs across India and other emerging markets can adopt hybrid email architectures without complexity.

As organizations become more conscious about data ownership, cybersecurity, and subscription costs, hybrid models are likely to play a larger role in enterprise communication strategies. Synersoft intends to remain at the forefront of this transition by continuously refining the technology behind the BLACKbox platform.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synersoft

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