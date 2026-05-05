The Role of AI-Enabled Devices in Shaping How Information is Discovered and Consumed – Primebook

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By Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder & CEO, Primebook India

For a long time, computing devices have played a straightforward role in how people access information. They acted as entry points. You opened a browser, searched for something, and moved across different sources to understand it. The process required effort, but it also meant that users were actively involved in how they engaged with information.

That role is beginning to change.

The Device is No Longer Just A Window

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into devices, the interaction with information starts to feel different. The device is no longer limited to displaying content. It begins to bring forward information in a way that is more relevant to the user and aligned with what they are trying to do.

This shift is happening because intelligence is moving closer to the user. Instead of depending entirely on external systems, the device can respond in real time based on what the user is doing. It starts to recognise patterns, understand context, and present information in a way that feels more immediate.

A More Immediate Way to Engage



Today, most intelligent interactions still rely on large language models running in the cloud. A query is sent out, handled externally, and then returned to the user as a response.

What is beginning to change is how that interaction is experienced. As these systems become more closely integrated into the device experience, information can appear more directly, without requiring the same back-and-forth each time.

This makes the interaction feel more immediate. Responses feel quicker, and the experience becomes less dependent on repeated steps.

This does not eliminate the role of the cloud, but it does change how responsibilities are shared between the device and external systems.

From Access to Intent

As interaction becomes more immediate, the way users engage with information also begins to shift.

With a clearer starting point already in place, less effort goes into finding and assembling information, and more into deciding what to do next.

Some users may choose to explore further, compare perspectives, or go deeper into a topic. Others may rely on the first view as a sufficient starting point.

This makes engagement more selective. The process does not end, but it becomes more dependent on how the user chooses to move forward from that initial view.

Acting on Information

Once intent is clear, the next shift is how quickly it can be acted on.

With information already organised into a usable starting point, users do not need to rebuild it before moving forward.

Whether it is turning that into a thesis, shaping a business idea, building something new, or making a decision, the path from understanding to execution becomes shorter.

AI-enabled devices can now play a more active role here by helping carry that starting point forward. For instance, after understanding changes in the Union Budget, a Primebook user can use PrimeAGNT, the in-built operator AI system, to apply that information to their own income and expenses, calculate tax liability, suggest a monthly spending plan, and identify what needs to be reported in their tax returns.

In this way, the same information moves directly from understanding to application, making decisions faster and reducing the effort required to act on it.

Beyond Access

As AI becomes a more active part of how information is delivered, the meaning of press freedom begins to expand. It is no longer only about whether information is available, but also about how individuals engage with what reaches them first. Operator AI can make information more accessible, organised, and easier to work with, but the role of the user does not reduce. If anything, it becomes more important.

As the path from question to answer becomes shorter, the responsibility to question, compare, and go beyond that first layer becomes stronger. Press freedom, in this context, is not only about access. It is also about the ability to move beyond what is presented.

Shifting Responsibility

As acting on information becomes faster, the responsibility tied to it also becomes more immediate. In a world where AI-enabled devices shorten the gap between input and action, the responsibility to question, compare, and recognise bias becomes more important. It no longer rests only with the press, but increasingly with users as well.

As the distance between information and action reduces, how that information is interpreted and used begins to directly shape the decisions people make and the outcomes that follow.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Primebook

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