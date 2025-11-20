The Rise of AI-Powered Threats and Other Mobile Risks Highlight Why It’s Time to Rethink Your Security Architecture – Check Point

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Pete Nicoletti, Global CISO – Americas, Check Point Software Technologies

The recently released 2025 Verizon Mobile Security Index documents trends that CISOs and IT leaders have been seeing come together this year – and it’s clear that the vulnerability of mobile devices, the advancements of AI-powered threats, and persistent human error are creating a growing risk surface for security teams. Considering that our 2025 State of Cyber Security Report found that more than 60% of global internet traffic originated from mobile devices in 2024, protecting mobile endpoints is mission critical.

And while security professionals have long seen mobile as a growing threat target, the Verizon report brings these concerns into sharp relief.

Eighty-five percent of organizations say mobile attacks are increasing, and 34% say they fear that the increasing sophistication and scale of AI-powered attacks will significantly raise their exposure. Generative AI (genAI) is being harnessed by attackers to move faster, craft more convincing phishing content, and automate previously manual attack chains. Security teams are under mounting pressure to close fundamental gaps in mobile security visibility, increase control, and reduce mean time to remediate.

But the risks from AI that organizations face aren’t limited to AI-generated attacks. Security leaders are also struggling to manage the risks of AI adoption internally. Sixty-four percent cited data compromise from employees entering sensitive or proprietary data into genAI tools as their top mobile use risk. As mobile becomes the primary way many employees interact with AI — in many cases beyond IT’s line of sight — new risks are emerging as key vulnerability points.

To meet these growing risks, the Verizon report noted that investment in security spending, especially tied to mobile security, has been increasing. Three-quarters of organizations increased their mobile security spending in the past year, and a similar number expect to do so again in the next 12 months. Security professionals clearly acknowledge that if mobile isn’t secure, the business isn’t secure.

Securing the Connectivity Fabric – Including Mobile

Modern organizations operate in a hyperconnected, AI-driven world where threats are accelerating at the same pace as innovation.

The rapid growth of hybrid and remote work, the reliance on always-on mobile connectivity to critical business applications, and the fast evolution of AI-assisted attacks have combined to make mobile and IoT devices prime targets for attackers. The Verizon findings confirm what we see every day at Check Point: email, collaboration apps, and file-sharing platforms — especially on mobile — are now among the most exploited vectors for account takeover, business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, data loss, and unplanned expenses.

These trends are cause for concern, but not surprising. We’ve seen mobile security treated as less of a risk zone for cyber security for some time. It’s been treated as a bolt-on security tool rather than a focus area. Some organizations have leaned heavily on mobile device management (MDM) – the report shows that MDM users are more likely to implement effective policies around AI tools, with 55% providing comprehensive AI risk training, compared to just 39% of organizations without MDM.

While this is encouraging, point solutions alone won’t solve the larger challenge.

Hybrid Mesh Network Security Is the Answer

Hybrid Mesh Security is a modern security model designed for businesses without borders. It blends cloud-delivered security controls, distributed enforcement, and shared threat intelligence, extending protection to wherever users, data, and workloads exist. Endpoints at the edge, in mobile devices, across SaaS applications, on-prem networks, and in multi-cloud environments are all protected with equal vigilance and centralized management.

It enables:

Prevention-first, AI-driven threat protection across all endpoints, including mobile and IoT devices.

Real-time visibility, response time improvements, and security control across business communication apps.

Faster incident response and remediation (MTTR) through automation and integrated intelligence.

Reduced repetitive workloads on IT and SOC teams, a priority investment area for 42% of Verizon survey respondents.

This architecture shifts security from a centralized, alert-based, reactive model to an AI-driven, prevention-first approach that’s dynamic, decentralized, and designed for ever-evolving threat realities. The hyperconnected modern enterprise is always-on and highly distributed, and traditional network perimeters no longer apply. Now, in the age of AI, conventional security tools’ reaction time is too slow, and AI-powered countermeasures are necessary to ensure threats are detected and mitigated in seconds at every connection point, delivering the outcomes organizations need to stay protected.

Check Point’s full suite of security solutions, including Harmony Mobile, is powered by ThreatCloud AI to provide the highest efficacy and most advanced protection for mobile endpoints, email and collaboration tools, and protecting the applications that power modern business.

Protect Your Business from What’s Next with Check Point

Verizon’s latest report should serve as a warning, but also an opportunity.

AI is changing everything, both from how attackers operate to how employees work. Mobile devices critical for business innovation have become both a threat vector and a vulnerability. Organizations must respond not with more point tools, but with a shift in strategy.

To secure what’s next, organizations need a security architecture built for what’s threatening us now.

It’s time to stop patching yesterday’s gaps and start building AI-powered, prevention-first architectures that can adapt to today’s hyperconnected mobile world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 130