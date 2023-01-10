The Refreshed, Sleek, Small, Vertical NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Chassis Fits Elegantly In Any Battle Station without Limiting its Gaming Potential

- Advertisement - -

Recently our research team discovered the refreshed NZXT H1, a small form factor mini-ITX case, simplifies the building process and focuses on performance. It features a compact vertical design that takes up minimal space, but still supports most full-sized GPUs, allowing users to maintain their desk real estate without compromising on graphics power. The case also includes a toolless SSD tray, a Gen 4 PCIe riser card, and pre-routed cables, making it one of the easiest cases to build in.



The NZXT H1 comes with a high performance 750W gold rated PSU, and a 140mm AIO liquid cooler, all of which are pre-installed and represent a value of over $250 USD. These components, along with the dual-chamber airflow design, ensure efficient cooling and a clean, simplified appearance.

Mr. Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT

“Creating a small form factor case is something we have always strived to because it is often challenging to build in and can hinder the performance of high-end hardware,” says Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT.

Mr. Naqui Ahmad, Country Manager and Business Unit Head for South Asia, NZXT

“We simplified the building process and focused on performance when designing the NZXT H1. We set out to make this one of the easiest builds you can undertake while leaving no compromises when gaming,” adds Naqui Ahmad, Country Manager and Business Unit Head for South Asia.

The NZXT H1 is a sleek, small, vertical chassis designed to fit elegantly in any battle station, without limiting its gaming potential. Capable of housing most full-sized GPUs, the H1 was designed to effectively cool every component to prevent thermal throttling. Cable management is made easy with pre-routed cables and a rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case which allows for simple cable clean-up.

As the NZXT H1 includes several components (750w PSU, 140mm AIO, and Gen 4 PCIe riser card), it decreases the number of items that a customer needs to purchase separately. Additionally, each included component is pre-installed, which saves time and makes the NZXT H1 one of the most simple cases to use.

NZXT channel partners like www.kraftpc.in, www.bitkart.in, and www.themvp.in provide curated high-performance PCs based on NZXT H1.

