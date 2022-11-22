“The present trend of appointing women in leadership positions is definitely a great opportunity for the women”

- Advertisement - -

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the Trend Micro delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. Today, more and more women are reaching the leadership levels in the organizations holding senior executive positions. The focus of this interaction is on how women leaders and executives reaching the senior levels and how they perceive the challenges and opportunities in the industry at present. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Kimi Guglani, Head Of Marketing, India & SAARC – Trend Micro, shares her role at Trend Micro and how as a woman leader she motivates their team and works to achieve the goals of the organization.

Kindly brief us about your role as the Head of Marketing & Communications, India & SAARC at Trend Micro.

As the Head of Marketing & Communications, India & SAARC at Trend Micro, I focus on building the integrated marketing campaigns in line with the Trend Micro’s business objectives to drive growth and capture mindshare. As a marketing professional with experience in the PLM and cybersecurity industries, my role has grown from that of an individual contributor to an orchestrator leading a team of agile marketers for the India & SAARC region.

What are the opportunities for women in the current ICT industry?

The ICT and digital space are constantly evolving in terms of opportunities for all. There is a myriad of strong female role models in the industry and opportunities are increasingly available for women to step up into senior roles. The industry requires skilled professionals and hence, organizations are focusing on onboarding the best talent supported by the career advancement programs for the aspirants. In my experience, if women can prove their mettle in the opportunities presented to them and make an impact, there are no limits to their growth and rise.

What is your message to the upcoming women executives and how they can reach new heights and succeed?

There are huge opportunities for growth and rewards in the IT industry and believing in oneself and preparing for that position are the most essential drivers for success of women or men. Another important aspect to focus on is building relationships based on trust. Having a diverse workforce and believing in a culture of equality and inclusion has become an integral part of organizations today. This is definitely an exciting time for women to become thought leaders and contribute to positive change in the business world. With the increasing trend towards appointing women in leadership positions, the present time is definitely a great opportunity for the women to prove their worth and soar to new heights.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.