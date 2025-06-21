The Portable BPE NRGX 5000 UPS System is an Easy to Install Dependable Power Backup Device

- Advertisement -

The BPE NRGX 5000 is a plug-and-play, portable UPS system designed for easy installation and dependable power backup in industrial, commercial, and residential environments. With a full LCD display and power flow diagram, it provides ultra-fast charging and pure sine wave output to safeguard sensitive equipment. It is available in 1.0 kVA to 7.5 kVA models and has support for input voltage ranging from 110V to 300V AC. It offers up to 94% efficiency in online mode and 99% in ECO mode. It has customizable battery solutions with 15 to 120 minutes of backup time and is designed for a 10-year life. Priced at ₹200,000 + GST for end users, it comes with a 5-year warranty and is completely compatible with lithium-ion batteries.

BPE has been providing cutting-edge high-end power solutions to some of the leading projects such as ISRO PowerGrid, Indian Railways, Delhi Safe City, Nuclear Fuel Complex Hyderabad, Singapore Airlines, and YOTTA Data Centre Navi Mumbai; and leading companies such as Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Airtel, Dominos, Reliance, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Airtel and PSUs. The cutting-edge products of BPE include UPS, Precision Air Conditioner, Precision Power Distribution System, Server Cabinet, Storage Battery as well as Power & Environmental Monitoring System, and BPE’s customer come from different verticals including Industrial & Manufacturing Applications, Government projects, Telecommunication Equipments, Medical Equipments, Retail, Data Centres and IT Network Servers.

