The Pitch CMO Summit – Mumbai edition to be held on March 24, 2023 starting at 10 AM

- Advertisement - -

With the evolution of digital technology and Web3, marketers today have endless possibilities which in turn come with enormous challenges. This era of heightened exposure has also made brands vulnerable and intensified the pressure on them to provide a seamless experience to their consumers in a VUCA environment and be as transparent with them as possible. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to adopt a new approach – Agile marketing – a tactical marketing approach, where marketing teams collectively identify high-value projects on which to focus their collective efforts.

At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 – we aim to understand the various aspects of Agile marketing and how it helps marketers adapt to the ever-evolving market and consumer sentiments and ensure a seamless consumer experience across the board. We also aim to understand how marketers can be more agile in their approach and how agile marketing is the need of the hour for this dynamic environment. The industry leaders who will speak:

Sunil Kataria , Chief Executive Officer – Lifestyle Business, Raymond

, Chief Executive Officer – Lifestyle Business, Ambareesh Murty , Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry

, Co-Founder & CEO, Rasika Prashant , Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Consumer Soulfull

, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Aadit Palicha , Co-Founder & CEO, ZEPTO

, Co-Founder & CEO, Amit Doshi , Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries

, Chief Marketing Officer, Gaurav Anand , Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L’Oréal India

, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Manasi Narasimhan , Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard

, Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Jaya Jamrani , Vice President – Marketing, Castrol India

, Vice President – Marketing, Dippak Khurana , Co-Founder and CEO, Vserv

, Co-Founder and CEO, Nikhil Kumar , Vice President – India, SEA & ME, mediasmart

, Vice President – India, SEA & ME, Vanda Ferrao , CMO, Wow Skin Science

, CMO, Rahul Gandhi , CMO, ID Foods

, CMO, Nikhil Gulati, GM Marketing, Clovia

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.