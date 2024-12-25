The Path-Breaking Lapcare Protection Plan (LPP) Not Only Gives Warranty not only to Your New Lapcare Adapter but Also Your Laptop if Damaged Due to the Adapter’s Malfunction

- Advertisement -

Lapcare, a leading brand of compatible laptop adapters (and several other products such as IT, mobility, sound, telecom, consumer electronics, and projectors), announces their path-breaking Lapcare Protection Plan (LPP) which gives warranty not only to customer’s newly purchased Lapcare adapter, but also to the customer’s laptop if damaged due to the malfunction of the Lapcare adapter. Failure of Lapcare adaptor is extremely rare because of the high quality and reliability Lapcare maintains. However, by chance if any malfunction or damage to the laptop happens as a result of the adapter, the LPP will also cover the expenses of the damage to the customer’s laptop.

Power back-up is one of the key factors that defines your mobility and safety of the stored data. It is often dangerous to use any adapter with your laptop as the adapter may not meet the statutory technical requirements. This may affect the performance of the laptop and can even damage its hardware. Lapcare adapters are thoroughly tested for safety, longer life and designed for high performance output.

Protecting customer’s investment is essential

With an aim to protect customer’s investment, Lapcare announced the Lapcare Protection Plan (LPP), a unique equipment safety plan, that goes beyond the Lapcare’s standard warranty, ensuring that the customer has complete peace of mind for their cherished devices.

Why Choose the Lapcare Protection Plan?

Comprehensive Coverage: LPP complements customer’s existing Lapcare device warranty. This means any repairs or replacements covered under customer’s device’s warranty terms will be handled through the LPP program.

Connected Equipment Coverage: LPP offers an extra layer of security by covering repairs for any damage that is caused to your connected equipment using a lapcare device, up to Rs. 20,000.

Hassle-free Claims: We understand the inconvenience of a broken device. LPP streamlines the claims process, making it easier to get your device repaired. Lapcare believes in a customer-centric approach to provide world-class and safe products to its consumers. LPP is a step towards ensuring higher safety standards of Lapcare power components and devices, conforming to strict International quality standards, to protect customer’s device against the unexpected.

How to Register for LPP?

To claim under the Lapcare Protection Plan, the customer should register their product within 30 days via Lapcare’s website, email (customercare@lapcare.com), or toll-free number (8587812000). If damage occurs, customer should take their device along with tax invoice & LPP registration number to a Lapcare service centre for verification and repair registration. Repairs, taking 15-30 days, are covered up to Rs 20,000. For costs beyond, customers are informed for payment. Claims must be registered within 24-48 hours post-incident.

Terms & Conditions: The Lapcare Protection Plan (LPP) is for Lapcare Batteries, Adapters, Car Power Inverters, Power Extension Sockets, and UPS devices purchased from authorized partners, dealers, or resellers, with a valid invoice, within India. Products must be within the 1-year warranty and registered under LPP within 30 days of purchase. Complaints must be registered within 24-48 hours of damage, which must be 100% due to factors like burns or overvoltage, with no prior physical damage or unauthorized repairs. The plan doesn’t cover financial compensation, replacement products, losses related to life or furniture, data or software issues, or physical and liquid damages. LPP is non-renewable and non-transferable.

