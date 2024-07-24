The Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Gaming Space

- Advertisement -

India’s digital gaming sector is currently valued at around US$ 3 billion. With 442 million gamers, it is the second-largest gaming market in the world behind China and it is expected to grow at CAGR of over 25%. Today, AI is playing a key role while developing games with complex actions and visual effects. Next, games also need high capacity, high speed and low latency storage systems to store billions of frames and respond in a fraction of a second. Every year, we find new technologies superseding the old ones in terms of low latency and high speeds. Today, there has been a significant increase in the number of gaming tournaments, the amounts being given as prizes to the winners and in the number of gamers willing to pay and compete in the tournaments. Digital gaming today is a high-end profession, no longer a fun and pastime activity. In this discussion, the expert panelists who belong to different companies within the gaming space such as providers of graphic cards, cooling systems, gaming displays, gaming PCs cast light on the latest trends and opportunities in the gaming segment.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey. He holds an MBA from IIM-Kolkata and a B.Tech from IIT-Kharagpur. He is an ICT industry veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

Panelists Participated Physically: Mr. Varun Puri, Marketing Manager, Zotac India; Mr. Vishvesh Mishra, Product Marketing Manager, DeepCool India; Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India.

Panelists Participated Online: Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, GM – CE Business, Samsung India; and Mr. Karthik Rao, Innovative Sales & Marketing, INNO3D India.

Mr. Sukanta Dey (a senior ICT Industry expert & veteran)

“Today, gaming is an industry that has grown into billions of dollars in India and set to grow at a CAGR much higher than the rest of the ICT industry. AI is the buzz word today, and the DLSS technology driven by AI is playing a crucial role in helping to develop more impactful and immersive games more efficiently, taking the gaming experiences to new levels. The DLSS technology driven by AI is enabling the development of more immersive games. The gaming industry is expanding offering a myriad of opportunities for the gamers, developers, vendors and partners. Gamers today are evolving into performance-oriented gamers who are ready to invest from being budget-oriented gamers. Today, gaming is no longer a fun & pastime activity, it is being used to teach and educate the school children. I am handing over to the eminent panelists hear to share their insights, give details about the industry, and the opportunities there of.”

Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, GM – CE Business, Samsung India

“As we know, some peripherals such as the right display, alongside the right cooling system, power-supply, etc, though not at the core of gaming hardware, play a critical role in enhancing performance by giving better comfort, visibility and continuity. We at Samsung provide displays with emphasis on delivering better color & visual clarity, eye-comfort, quick-refresh rate, etc. We have a wide range of displays to meet the needs of different levels of gamers, support different types of gaming hardware & software, etc. We recently launched a double-purpose Smart Gaming Monitor with 360 Hz and refresh rate of 0.003 ms, which performs all the functions of a gaming monitor and can also be used as a smart TV monitor when the user wants. Samsung will continue to bring up innovative monitors that suit the interests, needs and comforts of different types of users and systems.”

Mr. Varun Puri, Marketing Manager, Zotac India

“As you know, Zotac develops and delivers top class graphic cards for gaming. While developing graphic cards, Zotac brand lays special emphasis on connecting to professional gamers via Instagram, Facebook, etc to take their opinions on the most desired features and functionalities of the users. This helps ZOTAC to understand what gamers exactly need and deliver the best gaming hardware that offer top grade performance and customer satisfaction. I myself started gaming when I was 5 years old, then became a professional gamer, developer and now the marketing manager. Nvidia has introduced new DLSS technology which uses AI to super-sample the frames and doubles the performance.”

Mr. Vishvesh Mishra, Product Marketing Manager, DeepCool India

“I started my career as a product reviewer. This helped me to understand the real needs and problems of a user while using gaming hardware and software, what solutions are needed to satisfy those needs and to fix the problems. The size of the gaming industry in India today is over USD 3 billion. For the gaming to be comfortable and effective, there are some components that aid the process such as the right cooling system, power-supply, cabinet, display etc. Gone are the days when the gamers were looking only for low budget hardware or software. Today, the performance-oriented gamers are ready to pay more for high-end games to enjoy better experience with higher frame rates, lower latency, greater visual clarity, etc. Currently, DeepCool is the only brand that is offering a variety of power-supplies that meet the requirements of the latest graphic cards. We also brought up the world’s best liquid cooling system that is effective not only in gaming PCs but also in other systems. We develop solutions that meet the present needs and also the projected future requirements of the gamers.”

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

“While watching a TV program, we focus just on listening and viewing without involvement in its creation or performance, but in case of gaming we are part of the activity. Therefore, there is a big difference in playing games on mobiles and playing on PCs with bigger screens. Mobile gaming is fine for beginners or for fun-gaming, but when you want to be a professional gamer, you have to play on PCs. One more difference between the mobile gaming and PC gaming is, all different peripherals such as the monitor, keyboard, mice, power-supply, cooling system, etc each plays its own role while giving the experience to the PC gamers, whereas in mobile gaming this aspect is limited. So, if gamers want to be professionals, they should play on PC and should know what is the best gaming PC for their level of gaming.”

Mr. Karthik Rao, Innovative Sales & Marketing, INNO3D India

“Today, gaming is meant not only for fun and display of gaming skills, but it is also being used to educate and improve imaginative, creative and analytical skills of the youngsters (in the age-groups of 7 to 17 years) in an entertaining way. We can surmise that gaming segment will grow several-fold in the coming years. New types of gaming hardware and software are set take gaming to the higher and excitingly levels.”

In a nutshell

Today, digital gaming segment is growing much faster than many other segments in the ICT industry and this trend offers bountiful of opportunities for vendors, partners, and developers. The trend is set to continue in the coming years. Several institutions are offering courses on gaming, both on development and playing side. This is the right time for the partners to make best use of business opportunities in the segment.

