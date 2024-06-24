The Leading CCTV Camera Brands in India

- Advertisement -

CCTV surveillance cameras are gaining prominence in India due to high crime rates, particularly in Tier 1 and 2 cities, with key market players including Godrej, Panasonic, Hikvision, and Dahua. The Indian Railways and other transportation hubs are extensively deploying IP-based security systems, including facial recognition. The government sector’s implementation of surveillance equipment significantly contributes to the market growth. The Indian video security market is fragmented due to significant players and technological advancements.

Major Players

India CCTV Camera Market Analysis

The India CCTV Market size is estimated at USD 3.98 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 20.60% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Study Period 2019 – 2029 Base Year For Estimation 2023 Market Size (2024) USD 3.98 Billion Market Size (2029) USD 10.17 Billion CAGR (2024 – 2029) 20.60 % Market Concentration Low

The attention to the importance of having CCTV cameras is growing as crime rates continue to remain high throughout the country. According to the city police commissioner of Delhi, in February 2022, the state reported 3,06,389 crime cases, up from 2,66,070 cases the previous year. Further, heinous crime cases in the national capital registered an almost 13% rise in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year. It reported 3,140 heinous crime cases until July 2022 compared to 2,790.

The CCTV market has higher penetration in Tier 1 and 2 cities, which account for more than 80%. By region, the North dominates the CCTV market in India, followed by the South and West, contributing more than 55% of the market share (source: Hikvision). The major players in the Indian market are Godrej, Panasonic, Hikvision, Dahua, and others.

The Indian Railways and the major transportation hubs in India are also deploying IP-based security techniques on a massive scale in waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrances/exits, platforms, foot overbridges, booking offices, etc. According to the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways installed internet protocol (IP) based video surveillance systems (VSS) at railway stations to improve safety. Further, the railways are planning to install this video surveillance system (VSS) at 756 stations as part of the Nirbhaya Fund. The project’s first phase, which includes significant stations in categories A1, A, B, and C, is expected to be finished by January 2023.

Further, facial recognition, in particular, warrants a more in-depth discussion because of its increased use in public security projects. Around 16 different facial recognition systems are being deployed in other parts of the country by significant and various state governments, while 17 more are being deployed (source: Asmag). The railways have several surveillance cameras in use now, of which a few at the entrance and exit are used for facial recognition.

For instance, in May 2022, Tenda, a networking device and equipment manufacturer, introduced the CP3, an AI-driven smart AI security camera with a 1080p image sensor for capturing Full HD footage. It has a pan/tilt design that allows for flexible rotation in all directions, covering 360° horizontally and 155° vertically (90° up, 65° down) with no blind spots.

Furthermore, according to the construction world, the Indian Railways deployed nearly 500 facial recognition cameras to track millions of daily commuters. This is in line with the Indian government’s improved surveillance efforts. The system was developed by NtechLab, a Russian start-up, and has been operational at approximately 30 railway stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, which will likely further drive the market growth.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the need for continuous monitoring in hospitals in India increased. The Maharashtra government made CCTV mandatory in all COVID-19 wards after receiving numerous complaints about hospital overcharging. Further, the Delhi government directed its Public Works Department (PWD) to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of all COVID-19-designated hospitals in New Delhi. Furthermore, artificial intelligence software could be loaded into CCTVs, which would perform the calculations and issue alarms if the appropriate social distance is not maintained.

India CCTV Camera Market Trends

This section covers the major market trends shaping the India CCTV Market according to our research experts:

IP Cameras are Expected to Hold Significant Share

The rapid transition from analog to IP cameras has revolutionized the adoption of video surveillance solutions, including sharper, high-definition digital images and advancements in video analytics and neuro networks. As IP cameras transmit genuinely digital signals, they offer greater video detail, making them more suitable for facial recognition or detecting license plate numbers.

For instance, in July 2022, Chinese tech behemoth Xiaomi launched its new home security camera in India, providing the Indian population with cutting-edge 360° solutions. The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i, available online and offline, is inexpensive and packed with features to create a 24-hour home security system.

Further, the rise in production has also led to a decrease in prices and increasingly widespread adoption. With the integration of software solutions into video surveillance, it is now possible to detect unexpected and unattended objects or packages, line crossing, path tracking, etc.

With the growing penetration of the internet and optimized connectivity, manufacturing plants have shifted from analog to IP cameras. For instance, BWI Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd has set up a plant in Haryana, India. The company is one of the significant technically advanced producers of high-quality automobile products and wanted to introduce CCTV surveillance to monitor production processes and ensure health and safety policies were followed. After analyzing analog, hybrid, and IP-based CCTV systems, the management decided to use IP based system. The company has selected IP owing to the ease of integration with CCTV and its existing network of cost-saving technologies such as PoE (Power over Ethernet) and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supplies). The company has installed CP Plus’sPlus’s IP CCTV systems to surveillance the plant.

The manufacturing industry is witnessing robust growth across all the regions globally. The increasing number of newly constructed and renovated manufacturing arguments the demand for IP cameras to provide complete security in and around the manufacturing premises. According to MOSPI, in January 2022, India’s manufacturing sector declined by more than 7%. This was due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2022, manufacturing accounted for approximately 12.5 % of the country’s GVA.

Furthermore, the Indian government has recently increased efforts to promote manufacturing in India. This has prompted many foreign manufacturers to consider making CCTV devices in India, with significant contributions from local component manufacturers. The government has also categorized the products into two forms, which are L1 and L2. Products made using more than 50% locally made components come under the L1. Those that operate between the range of 20-50% of local parts come under L2. For government projects, the products should either be L1 or L2.

From the above report, it is obvious that the CCTV segment is one of the fastest growing market segments in India, as there has been an increasing consciousness about security and growing trend to install CCTV cameras in offices, manufacturing plants, and residential areas. IP (Internet Protocol) and non-IP CCTV cameras are the two types of CCTV cameras that are traditionally used and based on the type of camera used, differentiation like dome cameras, bullet and box shaped cameras, PTZ cameras, etc is made. Earlier, CCTV cameras were primarily used in the commercial segment for the surveillance, but with the increasing number of thefts, burglary and other criminal activities, residential sector is also showing keen interest in installing CCTV cameras.

Here we will discuss the different technologies currently in use in the CCTV segment and the upcoming technologies that would drive the market.

Technologywise non-IP dominates the Indian market but in the coming years IP is expected to take the lead. Non-IP technology constitutes of analog and HD CCTV cameras. The use of analog technology is on the decline and its share is expected to be taken by the IP technology and the HD type CCTV cameras. Nowadays, dome typed cameras are the most widely used cameras in all sectors. Commercial segment is the driver of the CCTV market in India with the increasing count of SOHOs and SMEs want to install CCTV cams. With the increasing security concerns, residential sector is also one of the fast growing demand segments. As criminal activities are more in the northern region of India, the north dominates the market in terms of revenues from CCTV cameras.



Different brands dominate in different segments. In the non-IP segment, players such as CP Plus, Dahua, Prama Hikvision, etc cover over 70% of the market, whereas Axis Communication, Bosch, Panasonic, Honeywell, etc lead the IP market.

With the decline in prices of cameras and increasing awareness in the last few years, there has been an increasing demand for high resolution cameras with 1080p resolution in comparison to the traditional cameras of 720p resolution. Surging adoption of high resolution CCTV is resulting in increasing demand for advanced video surveillance storage solutions. The ultra-high-definition surveillance cameras with 4K resolution are yet to gain wide adoption in India as they demand higher bandwidth and data storage requirements. High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) H.265, is the newest video compression technology which enables streaming of high quality videos in a faster way and also offers storage reduction.

Here is the list of top CCTV camera providers in India:

Finally

After Implementation of 5G Network India, the IP Based Technology has gained momentum in CCTV market as the bandwidth required is now available to support the IP solution. Rise in the number of anti-sociable elements, terrorist activities, threat perceptions, growing crime rates, thefts, remote monitoring, growth of public infrastructure, increase in IT spending, and government initiatives are the main reasons for the unprecedented boom in the CCTV market. The demand for CCTV cameras will continue to be robust for over a decade and beyond.

