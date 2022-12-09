The latest iteration of AMD’s advanced upscaling technology – FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 – Announced

- Advertisement - -

AMD announced that FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2, the latest iteration of AMD’s advanced upscaling technology, has come to two more of the biggest franchises in racing games, Need for Speed Unbound and F1 22. This brings the total number of FSR 2 supported titles to 97 available and upcoming games, and a total of 226 total available and upcoming games that support all FSR iterations overall.

Additionally, 3DMark by UL Solutions will include an FSR Feature Test in an upcoming update that use FSR 2.2. This test allows users to easily compare the performance and image quality of FSR 2 enabled games at different quality mode settings. Gamers can experience next level immersion with higher framerates in Need for Speed Unbound with FSR 2.2 now, and the FSR 2.2 update for F1 22, which is expected to be available in January 2023.

