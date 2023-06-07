‘The Latest ICT Technologies, the Changing Business Dynamics and their Impact on Vendor-Partner Ecosystem’

- Advertisement - -

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey,

Panelists (physically present): Mr. Mahendra Lalwani, MD, TelExcel; Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, GM – Pre-Sales – Display Business, Samsung India Electronics; Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer Business, BIWIN; Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Business Head – Industrial & Enterprise (SAARC), Micron Technology; Mr. Saurabh Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Lapcare.

Panelist (who participated remotely and virtually – online): Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President, TP-Link.

Moderator: “The 5G is all set to open new avenues, new jobs, enhance the use of AI, the growth of H-computing and improve customer service. The 5G will also redefine the modern work place. I want the panelists to throw some light on these developments.”

Mr. Mahendra Lalwani of TelExcel: “The 5G will accelerate telehealth, growth of smart cities, and telefarming where it is expected to double agricultural output through smart farming. However, it will take some time before different players could adapt this technology to get the best of benefits.”

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo of TP-Link: “With the rising usage of the Internet, the demand for the networking products has increased significantly during the last 3 years. Now we are providing WiFi 7 networking devices that come with AI features and Alexa which can take voice commands from the users, and they are also much faster than the previous generation devices. TP-Link also has CCTV cameras, USB hubs, etc all needed by homes and offices.”

Mr. Sourav Chakraborty of Samsung India: “We are the first company to incorporate several things into a single display device. Samsung has invested a lot in IoT and the development of smart monitors.

” Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin: “The 5G-enabled edge devices which include health devices, optical devices etc need rapid input and output operations and powerful & fast acting storage of different sizes and form factors. Today, flash devices are cheaper than HDDs of similar capacity. Biwin which is one of the leading global providers of flash memory is providing the flash storage to Acer and HP products.

” Mr. Sandeep Sharma of Micron Technology: “Today, data is at the core of every activity and demand for storage is increasing fast. At the data center level AI is playing a key role. In H-computing, a lot of data will be processed at the edge itself. Micron Technology provides the right storage solutions for all these purposes.

” Mr. Bijoy Alaylo of TP-Link: “With increasing usage of Internet and people using internet sources for education, data need to be transmitted more efficiently. TP-Link is making the routers with the latest technology which can transmit data more efficiently and securely.

” Mr. Sourav Chakraborty of Samsung India: “Today, customers want the latest technology products at the right time. At Samsung, we focus on developing a wide range of displays that match the latest storage and transmission demands of different users. Our aim is to provide a great variety and the right technology products at the right time.”

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin: “The edge-devices today need high-quality and high capacity, more-ruggedized, industry-grade flash memory and Biwin is one of the few companies that provide such memory. Partners should focus on this industry-grade flash memory to add to their business.”

Mr. Saurabh Dey of Lapcare: “Today, changes such as the emergence of new technologies and their adaptation are taking very fast. With the increasing usage of AI, partners and users should learn how to harness the benefits of AI. A strong hand-holding with the partners is essential for implementing new technologies. We sell thru channel and maintain strong relationships with channel partners. We also focus on educating partners and retailers by providing the best product information. We also have an effective customer-relationship management (CRM) system to back up our outreach activities.”

In a Nutshell

The 5G is expected to give a fillip to telemedicine, telefarming and hybrid working. Also we have a new generation of WiFi networking products to speed up the Internet and online communications. Flash storage which is now cheaper than HDDs is expected to boost the speed of the devices. Edge-computing where a significant amount of data will be processed at the device level is the next trend. Samsung is providing smart monitors that help to take the experience of people to next levels while playing games and doing other activities.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.