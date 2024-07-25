The Latest ICT Technologies, the Changing Business Dynamics and their Impact on Vendor-Partner Ecosystem

- Advertisement -

This panel discussion focused on the latest technologies, such as AI, high capacity storage systems, the current market trends, consumer preferences, and how partners can make the best of these trends and opportunities. In this panel, we had the privilege of listening to the representatives of some leading ICT brands including Biwin Technologies, Microsoft, Geonix International, Micron Semiconductors, Synersoft Technologies, and Kaspersky. The panelists discussed how the innovations in different IT segments are transforming the way companies work, partners perform and what the consumers desire. Capacity, speed and latencies of memories; and the role AI and 5G in driving the applications and processes are some of the focal points of this discussion.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey (A senior ICT Industry expert & veteran)

Panelists Participated: Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Head – Consumer Business, South Asia & Africa, Biwin Technology LLC; Mr. Rohit Sharma, Enterprise Pre-Sales Manager – India, Micron Semiconductors India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd; Mr. Satish Arora, Sr. GM – Sales & Operations [In-charge of distribution of the Microsoft solutions], Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd; Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix International; and Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Enterprise Group Manager, Kaspersky.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey (a senior ICT Industry expert & veteran)

“Technology is basic thing today. Here we have a distinguished set of ICT industry executives, experts and technocrats who will enlighten us about the intricacies of the latest ICT technologies. High capacity, great speed and low latency memories are playing a key role today in devices. The AI has pushed the demand for these storage features several notches up. Also compliance between different technologies applications with the actual needs of the organizations such as MSMEs, enterprises, etc is also important. Here I hand over to the panelists to share their insights and knowledge.”

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Head – Consumer Business, South Asia & Africa, Biwin Technology LLC

Panelist: Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Head – Consumer Business, South Asia & Africa, Biwin Technology LLC.

“At the end of every content delivery network, which we call CDN, we have a device – it can be a PC or other complex device. With growing usage of AI, 5G, autonomous cars, medical electronics, gaming, etc, all these need high volumes of storage plus that storage has to respond quickly, in a fraction of second, which we call low latency. This can be done only by flash storage. Biwin is the worlds No. 1 flash storage manufacturer and provider and we provide flash storage to the leading brands like HP, Acer and Lenovo, among many others. Today, the AI-enabled devices demand storages with low latency and high speed and PCs are coming with a minimum storage capacity of 1 TB. At present, we are providing memory with latency of 30 ms and speeds up to 14,500 MB/s for reading and 14,000 MB/s for writing, which were unheard a year ago. Biwin, with continuous focus on innovation, strives to bring out new flash memories with high speed, great capacity and low latency demanded by the current ecosystem.”

Mr. Rohit Sharma, Enterprise Pre-Sales Manager – India, Micron Semiconductors India Pvt Ltd.

Panelist: Mr. Rohit Sharma, Enterprise Pre-Sales Manager – India, Micron Semiconductors India Pvt Ltd.

“I take care of the technical portion at Micron for India and SAARC. Now developments are taking place so fast, that today we have launched DDR5 memory which delivers much higher bandwidth, speed and different architecture compared to DDR4. The needs of present day servers demand DDR5. Many other new memory technologies which can store much larger quantities of data are in the development stages which can change the complexion of data centers in a big way in the coming years. The new developments in memory will allow multi-tasking in PCs at much higher levels and speeds than that is happening in the current PCs and other devices.”

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd

Panelist: Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd

“In the coming years, the design of software solutions will be market-driven. It is necessary to build separate solutions for each different segment, than developing solutions that are one-size-fits-all. For instance, MSMEs need different solutions compared to enterprises. Next, each solution to a particular segment needs to have multiple features to meet the necessary compliances. For example, MSMEs need a solution that will take care of data security, cybersecurity, and IT compliances. In fact, most MSMEs and suppliers are not tech savvy and cannot afford to employ many IT people, so they need solutions that they can easily understand and are easy-to-use. Today, companies want preventive maintenance solutions that are AI- and ML-powered which continuously monitor the whole system and indicate in advance if there is going to be problem. At Synersoft, we provide data preservation, data security and fraud mitigation software solutions for MSMEs aimed at minimizing IT infrastructure cost for SMEs, and enhancing their competitiveness. We have been getting very good response from the market for our solutions.”

Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Enterprise Group Manager, Kaspersky

Panelist: Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Enterprise Group Manager, Kaspersky

“As you all know, Kaspersky is a leading cybersecurity solution provider. A few years back organizations have moved up from the normal anti-virus software, due to its limited ability to defend from the more sophisticated intrusions and malware infections, to EDR, and now companies are talking about XDR, the latest cybersecurity technology. RBI has made it mandatory for all the banks and financial institutions to make thorough threat assessment periodically and to be proactive in cybersecurity. Stealing critical data and selling them to others has become a common feature nowadays. Upgrading defenses and improving threat intelligence is continuously process, not a one time activity.”

Mr. Satish Arora, Sr. GM – Sales & Operations [In-charge of distributing Microsoft solutions], Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Panelist: Mr. Satish Arora, Sr. GM – Sales & Operations [In-charge of distributing Microsoft solutions], Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“Today, AI is the buzz word to improve productivity. Currently our partnership with Microsoft is to promote Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Defender which help organizations to use the power of AI to manage their data in a more intelligent and secure manner. Present time is the era of generative AI. The organizations should engage AI to improve their productivity, efficiency, security and become more competitive.”

Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix International

Panelist: Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix International

“We are now living in times, when not just new technologies are emerging but they are coalescing into different new combinations to enhance performance and experience. AI, ML, Blockchain, etc are being merged to create new applications. As far as AI is concerned, we are just at the beginning stages; it will take another 10 years when we see real applications of AI that make the machines really sentient to act with real intelligence. At Geonix, storage is the main product, and we strive to bring out new technologies through continuous R&D. Soon ceramic storage and the DNA storage which can store peta bytes of data will be the next big things in the coming years. DNA storage systems, in particular, can store millions of petabytes of data for a much longer time than the present storage systems. Processing power will increase enormously. In fact, AI is not new; it has been there since 1950s, but what made it different today is power of the current CPUs, GPUs, high capacity memories, etc that enhanced application of AI and pushed it to new levels. Today, GPUs are being for many purposes other than graphical applications. Next big change will be in power storage. With lithium-based power storage devices hitting their peak, the future batteries will be based on sodium and magnesium compounds, on which Geonix is currently working on.”

In a nutshell

This panel discussion enlightened the audience about the growing trend of using AI in every field. To be competitive, organizations should adopt AI which reduces workload, saves resources, saves time and increases efficiency. In the coming years, we can see AI more active role. Next important thing is organizations should be proactive while preventing and defending themselves from the ever increasing intrusions and sophisticated threats. The increasing use of AI, 5G, cloud, and datacenter activities needs high and efficient storage. The future innovations in the ICT are set to make work much easier, more efficient and highly secure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ICT Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 126