The Iris Group and Xerox Shine at the Annual PrintTech Summit 2025

The Iris Group, along with its long-standing OEM partner Xerox, celebrated a proud moment of recognition at the Annual PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025, held on September 3, 2025, at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi.

Organized by a leading national ICT publication, the event recognized excellence in the print and document solutions industry. Iris Global alongside Xerox participated as the Platinum Partner, underlining their strong commitment to advancing managed print services (MPS) and next-generation printing solutions.

This year’s summit was attended by over 500 influential stakeholders, including global OEMs, resellers, system integrators, distributors, and technology partners.

The awards were determined through a combination of online voting and a jury of industry experts, who evaluated nominees based on quality of service, consistency, customer impact, and industry innovation.

The evening proved to be a landmark for the Iris Group:

Iris Global Services , the group’s distribution arm, was adjudged – The Best National Distributor of Printer Solutions 2025.

, the group’s distribution arm, was adjudged – Xerox earned the coveted title of The Best Document Solutions Brand of the Year 2025.

earned the coveted title of Iris Waves, the group’s system integration and services arm, won The Best Managed Print Services Solution Provider 2025.

These recognitions highlight the combined strength of Iris and Xerox in driving innovation, service reliability, and scalable solutions across India’s ICT sector.

Industry Insights from Leaders –

At the summit, representatives from Xerox and Iris Waves shared thought leadership in a high-powered panel discussion on MPS and document automation.

Mr. Vikas Guglani, Head – Product Marketing (India & South Asia), Xerox India Ltd

Mr. Vikas Guglani, Head of Marketing at Xerox, demonstrated the company’s advanced automation capabilities and AI-driven solutions. He emphasized how Xerox is enabling businesses to enhance productivity while reducing operational costs.

Accepting the award on behalf of Xerox, he reiterated the brand’s commitment to pioneering technologies that align with evolving customer needs.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder and CEO of Iris Waves

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, Co-Founder and CEO of Iris Waves, spoke about the growth trajectory of the MPS sector. “The evolving MPS industry in India is still in its nascent stage, yet it promises tremendous opportunities. With enterprises shifting from capex to opex models, there is immense scope for system integrators and OEMs to build strong, enduring relationships with customers,” he stated.

Mr. Achin Kumar, Product Manager

Iris Global’s award was received by Mr. Achin Kumar, Product Manager, who highlighted how the company’s distribution excellence, credit support, and logistics efficiency continue to set benchmarks in the ICT ecosystem.

The recognition at the PrintTech Summit 2025 marks another significant milestone in the Iris Group’s journey of innovation, trust, and industry leadership.

Partnering with Xerox as a valued OEM and with Iris Waves spearheading integration and services, the Group continues to set new standards in managed print and document solutions for the ICT sector.

Together, they successfully deployed Xerox MPS solutions for Siemens-owned Controls & Switchgear Electric across its pan-India facilities, strengthening print security while supporting the company’s CSR objectives.

Iris Waves is targeting Rs 25 crore in MPS revenue this fiscal year.

The multiple awards reaffirm the Iris Group’s position as one of India’s most trusted ICT conglomerates. Its philosophy of customer-first service, transparent operations and collaborative culture has consistently set it apart.

By offering seamless credit facilities, timely deliveries, and robust post-sales support, Iris has earned the confidence of both partners and customers alike.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder – CMD of the Iris Group

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder – CMD of the Iris Group, expressed gratitude for the recognition “I am humbled by these honors and extend heartfelt thanks to the publication and the jury. At Iris, we believe in transforming technologies to solve real-world challenges in the digital space. Our commitment is to deliver best-in-class solutions for our partners, system integrators, and enterprise customers. We will continue to empower our ecosystem with cutting-edge technologies and unmatched support.”

He further reassured industry stakeholders that Iris remains dedicated to enabling its partners with financial flexibility and supply chain efficiency to help them win and deliver large projects.

The Iris Group is on an accelerated growth path, targeting revenues of Rs 4,000 crore in FY 2025–26. Expanding beyond its stronghold in distribution and printing, the group has diversified into high-demand sectors including telecommunications, security, cloud solutions, and storage infrastructure.

Many of these offerings are part of India’s Make in India initiative, opening fresh avenues for partners to tap into the fast-expanding government and enterprise markets.

As the sector evolves, Iris Group’s agility, strong partner ecosystem, and commitment to excellence ensure that it remains at the forefront of India’s digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Group

