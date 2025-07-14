The Indispensable Role of Technology in Shaping a Sustainable Future – Vertiv

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programmes, Vertiv India

We live in an era where progress is the sole indicator of success. However, progress is meaningful only when it aligns with the principles of sustainability and resilience. Today, while industrialization has driven economic progress, it has also left considerable pressure on our natural resources, intensifying climate change. A 2024 survey revealed that only 27% of organizations are actively addressing climate change, highlighting a clear gap in responsibility. This presents a call for decision-makers, especially those with high energy demands, to rethink their strategies for a more sustainable future. It is concerning to note that in 2022, natural disasters caused $275 billion in global losses, with India bearing the brunt of the impacts.

For data centers, the stakes are particularly high. These facilities are the backbones of the digital economy, powering a multitude of functions across industries. However, their contribution comes with a steep energy price. Data centers currently account for nearly 4% of global energy consumption and contribute 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. With the rise of AI, cloud computing, and big data, this demand is only set to increase.

Charting a Sustainable Path Forward

Innovation is the key to a sustainable future. By reimagining how we power and cool data centers, we can set a new standard for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. In India, where the momentum toward sustainability is building, the need for energy-efficient solutions has never been more important. The ‘Make in India’ initiative is offering opportunities to strengthen local manufacturing and actively contribute to shaping more sustainable infrastructure. By designing solutions that support India’s growth while minimizing its environmental footprint, companies are helping drive a more sustainable future for the country.

The advancements in power and cooling technologies are particularly impactful for data centers. As the demand for high-density computing grows, so does the need for smarter, more scalable cooling solutions. We’ve seen how innovations like liquid and immersion cooling systems are transforming how data centers operate, reducing energy usage while maintaining peak performance. These breakthroughs ensure that data centers can continue to power the cutting-edge applications of tomorrow, from AI to big data, without adding to the burden on our environment.

Harnessing the Power of Collaboration

Achieving sustainable outcomes requires collaboration and a shared commitment across the entire ecosystem. It is important to focus on building strong partnerships with customers, stakeholders, and industry peers to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. By sharing knowledge and best practices, we can collectively drive the transformation needed to meet the ambitious sustainability goals set by businesses and governments alike.

Commitment to sustainability is the need of the hour, driven by principles of a circular economy. By optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing waste, and improving energy monitoring systems, we can not only minimizing the environmental impact across operations but also empower customers to do the same.

The Road Ahead

As data centers grow in scale and complexity, the need to integrate sustainability becomes even more pressing. The future of data centers lies in innovation that aligns with sustainability. With the right technologies, thoughtful collaborations, and a shared commitment to making responsible choices, we can build infrastructure that not only supports the digital revolution but does so in a way that honors the world we live in.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but it’s full of promise. We’ve made solid progress, but the journey is far from over. By working together, we have the opportunity to create a sustainable, tech-driven future that benefits both people and the planet.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

