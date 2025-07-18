The India UPS Market Set to Grow at CAGR of 4.4% during 2025-2033 Driven by Rapid Expansion in Different Industrial Segments

- Advertisement -

India UPS Market Overview

The India UPS market size reached USD 277.80 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 408.28 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2025-2033. The market is driven by rising power outages in Tier II and Tier III cities, increased demand from IT and telecom sectors, expanding industrialization, and growing reliance on data centers and digital infrastructure.

India UPS Market Trends

Surge in Demand from Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure: The rapid expansion of India’s data center, healthcare and office sectors; government initiatives like Digital India; the growing economy, growing use of digital services, and expansion of private and public sectors, all set to significantly boost the demand for UPS systems in the coming years. UPS systems with high efficiency, modularity, and scalability are gaining preference, especially in metro and edge data centers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud computing across sectors necessitates uninterrupted power for server uptime, further fueling market growth.

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare and Diagnostics: The healthcare sector in India is witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of UPS systems across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and medical research facilities. The rising need for uninterrupted power supply is being driven by the criticality of life-saving equipment such as MRI machines, ventilators, surgical tools, and automated diagnostic systems, which must operate continuously without risk of data loss or patient safety compromise. As healthcare infrastructure expands beyond metropolitan areas, demand for compact, energy-efficient, and easy-to-maintain UPS models tailored for small clinics and rural healthcare centers is growing.

India UPS Market Segmentation

By Types: We can divide the UPS systems as: (1) Standby UPS System; (2) Online UPS System; and (3) Line-interactive UPS System

By Capacity: We can divide the UPS systems as: (1) Less than 10 kVA; (2) 10-100 kVA; and (3) Above 100 kVA

By Application: We can divide the market in the following main segments: (1) Data Centers, (2) Telecommunications, (3) Healthcare – hospitals, clinics, labs, etc, (4) Industrial, and (5) Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application have also been provided in the report. This includes data centers, telecommunications, healthcare (hospitals and clinics), industrial, and others.

Recently, NCN interacted with some of the leading Power Solutions brands and took their opinions. In the following passages we listed the product portfolios of different brands, their opinions on the technology and market trends and their future strategies.

Types of power solutions the brands offer, their target segments

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director – Product Management – Power, Vertiv states, “Vertiv’s latest launch, Vertiv PowerSwitch 7000, is a next-generation static transfer switch that supports uninterrupted operations across mission-critical sectors like data centers, BFSI, and manufacturing. This product reinforces our end-to-end power management capabilities by ensuring continuity in power supply to prevent costly disruptions. We’ve also expanded our Vertiv 360AI portfolio in India, a comprehensive suite of power, cooling, and services built specifically to address the complexities of AI infrastructure. Our key product segments include: (1) UPS systems like Vertiv Liebert EXM2, APM2, and PowerUPS 9000 for high efficiency and modularity; (2) DC power systems, industrial-grade AC/DC systems, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), busways, and solar inverters for flexible deployments; and (3) Power monitoring and control systems for intelligent infrastructure management. In FY 2024–25, we achieved double-digit growth in India, driven by rising demand from hyperscalers, edge deployments, industrial digitization, and government-led infrastructure initiatives.”

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar, Business Head, CyberPower Systems India Pvt Ltd opines, “As the global power management solution provider, CyberPower has been continuously offering high-efficiency power management products, ranging from UPS, PDUs, Power Inverters, Power management software, Battery Management Systems (BMS). CyberPower manufactures home office and professional-grade UPS systems, PDUs, surge protectors, mobile chargers and connectivity products for consumers and IT professionals. Our latest power solutions, 1/2/3 KVA Online UPS systems, come with advanced features that ensure efficient and reliable power supply. Our range also includes 6 KVA and 10 KVA Online UPS systems with cutting-edge technology, designed to provide uninterrupted power for critical applications. Additionally, our solutions now incorporate a Battery Management System (BMS) that enhances overall performance, reliability, and battery lifespan. In FY 2024-25, CyberPower has consistently outperformed the competition, capturing significant market share with a remarkable 10% growth rate. Our commitment to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and longevity strongly resonates with the specific needs of the Indian customers. Our latest online UPS models come with capacities ranging from 1-3kVA, 6kVA, and 10.2kVA. These advanced systems come equipped with Output Voltage Compensation Device (OVCD), Inbuild Isolation Transformer (optional), USB interface for seamless connectivity, and Emergency Power Off (EPO) with Remote On/Off (ROO) capability. The intuitive display panel features a Text LCD + LED indicators, ensuring easy monitoring and control.”

“BPE offers a comprehensive basket of power solutions tailored to meet the diverse demands of modern enterprises. Our portfolio spans Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, Lithium-ion battery solutions, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), iPDUs, smart racks and modular infrastructure. We cater to high-dependability segments such as Government and PSUs, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Data Centers, and Large Enterprises—delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable power backup systems to support their mission-critical operations,” briefs Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, BPE.

“Recently at Elecrama 2025, we showcased our advanced power solutions portfolio, including the high-efficiency DELPHYS XM UPS, ATyS aM Automatic Transfer switches, DIRIS A-100/A-200 power quality meters and DC fuses for energy storage systems. Our solutions are tailored to six key market segments: Data Centers, Healthcare, Industry, Energy, Infrastructure, and Commercial Buildings. In FY 2024–25, we invested $5 million to expand the manufacturing capacity in India, aiming to meet local demand and boost exports to emerging markets. We launched the ‘Greater India’ strategy, merging operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to double revenue in three years. We have also supported over 50 GW of solar capacity installation in India, demonstrating our commitment to energy resilience and sustainability,” notes Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director – Greater India Commercial Operations, Socomec Group.

“FSP’s main product categories include: (1) 1U & 2U Redundant for Data Centre, Telecom & Networking, Edge AI Servers, GPU Server segments, and Open Frame Products for Medical and Networking Device segments; and (2) Adapters & PD chargers for Industry applications including Laptop, AIO, Mini PC, Thin Clients, Routers, Display and many others. Today, we have the product line that fit the latest market trends and meet the power supply needs of our target clients in the most effective manner. With stable revenue from the PC business and substantial growth from IPC/ Telecom/ Server SMPS product line, we achieved US$ 15 Million Revenue mark in 2024. We have doubled our Made in India production with local EMS for major OEM in the PC segment – Acer India, contributing to India’s vision of becoming the manufacturing hub. Along with that, we are supporting the big Indian OEMs such as HFCL, Nivetti Systems, Tejas Network and Many others with customized solutions, technical assistance and local RMA support. Our SI segment and distribution network is performing fabulously and achieving 100% YoY growth for IPC product line, contributing 20% to our revenue share,” explains Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo, Country Manager – India, FSP Technology Inc.

Mr. Deenathayalan KG, Director and CBO, Fuji Electric India, puts forth, “Fuji Electric India’s power solutions are designed to address the evolving energy demands of industrial, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. Our offerings include Online Double Conversion UPS systems for continuous power, Active Harmonic Filters (AHFs) for power quality management, and Servo-Controlled Voltage Stabilizers that handle voltage fluctuations effectively. These are complemented by our automation range featuring Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), PLCs, and HMIs, which help industries optimize operations to improve system control and Smart meters for overall operational efficiency. In the recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for the power solutions in the sectors such as Data center, Healthcare, infrastructure and BFSI. The expanding industrial base in Tier 2 and 3 cities contributed significantly, with businesses adopting automation and power quality solutions to improve performance and manage energy costs. Our emphasis on engineered, locally supported systems tailored to customer-specific challenges continues to drive our market engagement.”

The latest technology & market trends and opportunities in the power solutions market

Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE reveals, “The power solutions industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by three key trends: (1) High efficiency systems – BPE’s latest UPS systems operate at up to 97% efficiency, minimizing energy loss and operational costs; (2) Sustainability – There is a growing shift toward green power alternatives, with Lithium-ion-based systems replacing traditional batteries for better lifecycle value and eco-friendliness; and (3) End-to-end integrated solutions – Organizations, especially data centers, now prefer single-window partners. BPE is uniquely positioned to deliver a full spectrum of solutions, from UPS to iPDUs to BESS including lithium ion batteries, tailored for critical infrastructure. These trends are opening up massive opportunities, particularly in data center infrastructure expansion, smart city projects, and energy transition initiatives.”

“One of the most significant trends in the industry is the rise of high-density AI workloads, which are pushing rack power requirements beyond 300 kW. This surge is prompting a shift toward 800 VDC architectures that enable centralized power delivery with enhanced efficiency and reduced transmission losses. Additionally, AI is increasingly being integrated into power monitoring and management, facilitating predictive analytics and energy optimization for smarter operations. There is also a growing focus on sustainable energy solutions, such as solar-hybrid systems, microgrids, and grid-interactive UPS, which support corporate and government sustainability goals. The demand for modular, scalable power infrastructure is also rising, especially to support edge computing and remote operations. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for the deployment of reliable and intelligent power solutions,” asserts Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv.

“India’s rapidly growing digital landscape demands innovative power solutions that ensure uninterrupted connectivity and productivity. CyberPower’s latest offerings address the evolving needs, delivering unmatched performance and reliability with features including: (1) Online Double-conversion Topology; (2) Unity Power Factor; (3) Pure Sinewave UPS; (4) Multifunction Colour LCD Panel; (5) Generator Compatible; (6) Compatible with Lithium-Ion Batteries; (7) Power Saving technology; (8) PowerPanel Power Management Software (Personal Edition); (9) PowerPanel Power Management Software (Business Edition); and (10) Battery Management System (BMS). CyberPower’s solutions are specially designed to harness the full potential of the connected devices and critical infrastructure,” remarks Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

Mr. Meenu Singhal of Socomec Group relates, “Socomec leverages advanced technologies like edge computing, lithium-ion batteries, and modular UPS systems for scalability, faster recharge, and renewable integration. Our solutions support India’s goal of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, through specialized solar and energy storage systems. With a strategic focus on localized innovation and regional expansion into markets like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, we are well-positioned to lead the transition toward smarter and greener energy infrastructures—making us a trusted expert in energy performance and resilience.”

“The increasing use of GPU-based servers, IPC, AI servers and edge computing solutions which demand stable power, the fact that the telecom sector is working towards the advancement of network capabilities to absorb the surge in data consumption and stay ahead in the competition. Renewable energy integration, implementation of smart grid technologies for enhanced monitoring and management of energy resources, growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the corresponding expansion of EV charging infrastructure. These trends offer a huge potential for FSP’s redundant power supply solutions. FSP’s favorite segment, i.e. IPC and CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply) Solutions, is going through huge transformation due to the emergence of AI and IOT. In the server and telecom sectors, redundant power supply systems are essential components that enhance reliability, protect data integrity, and ensure uninterrupted service. Organizations investing in comprehensive redundant power solutions can significantly reduce the risk of downtime, meet operational and regulatory standards, and enhance overall business continuity,” comments Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology.

Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric states, “The market is moving toward smart, decentralized, and efficient energy systems. Businesses are seeking intelligent power solutions that go beyond traditional backup. They want systems that monitor, optimize, and integrate seamlessly with broader digital infrastructure. From UPS systems with advanced analytics to smart PDUs and VFDs integrated into process controls, the focus is shifting from equipment to ecosystems. Infrastructure development in smaller cities, industrial corridors, and smart urban initiatives is opening up new application areas. In India, the goal is often to augment productivity while preserving jobs and maintaining scalability. This creates an opportunity for adaptable technologies that can bridge operational gaps while being cost-effective. Government-led programmes like the ECBC and BEE’s labeling initiatives further strengthen the push toward energy-conscious systems. For solution providers, the opportunity lies in delivering flexible, scalable systems that are easy to maintain and ready for digital integration.”

The role of AI in the power solutions space

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv clarifies, “AI is playing a transformative role in the power solutions space by shifting infrastructure management from reactive to predictive and increasingly autonomous. Vertiv is at the forefront of this evolution, embedding AI capabilities across their power portfolios to enhance efficiency, reliability, and intelligence. The Vertiv 360AI, uses AI to predict component failures before they occur and enables proactive maintenance and reduces unplanned downtime; and facilitate real-time load balancing and energy optimization, ensuring power is distributed efficiently across high-density environments. In the mission-critical settings such as data centers, AI enhances visibility and dramatically improves response times to potential issues. Our AI-aligned power platforms are purpose-built to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation digital infrastructure, where power reliability and operational efficiency are paramount.”

“AI is redefining how power systems are managed. BPE integrates AI capabilities in our UPS and monitoring platforms to enable trends like: (1) Predictive maintenance, (2) Load optimization, and (3) Intelligent power distribution. Moreover, our systems are designed to handle AI/ML workloads, ensuring high power density support for AI-driven compute environments. Cybersecurity, powered by AI insights, is also being integrated—especially in data center environments—to enhance infrastructure protection,” recounts Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE.

“AI is transforming the power solutions space by optimizing energy distribution, predicting energy demand, and adjusting supply accordingly. The AI-driven diagnostics and anomaly detection algorithms are being used to monitor internal performance, detect early signs of degradation, and self-correct or alert before failure occurs. CyberPower’s R&D team is exploring AI advancements to enhance power solutions, particularly in areas like predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and automated threat response. By integrating AI-powered systems, CyberPower aims to offer more efficient, reliable, and secure power solutions in the coming years,” briefs Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

Mr. Meenu Singhal of Socomec Group assets, “AI is not only optimizing operations but also enabling predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time energy management—resulting in reduced costs and improved reliability. At Socomec, we use AI and IoT to improve our solutions’ performance and resilience. Our intelligent systems offer businesses smarter energy management for better uptime and efficiency.”

“At Fuji Electric, we have begun applying AI in areas such as predictive maintenance and energy forecasting. For example, our UPS systems can now be paired with diagnostic tools that analyse usage data and flag early signs of performance decline, enabling proactive servicing. We also use AI algorithms to support solar generation planning, helping customers forecast output and align it with storage or grid usage. This improves operational efficiency and helps stabilize systems with variable loads. For industrial users, AI enables real-time insights into energy consumption, power quality, and system health, supporting better decision-making. As digital adoption grows, the role of AI will continue to expand. It makes energy systems more resilient, responsive, and easier to manage, especially in critical facilities like data centers, hospitals, and industrial plants,” adds Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric.

Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology opines, “AI is revolutionizing the SMPS industry by enhancing efficiency, reliability, and intelligence in power management. AI-powered systems can optimize performance, predict potential issues, and automate tasks, leading to smarter and more robust power solutions. The PSU is being optimized with different AI based solutions, communications ports and cable management for each client according their specific requirements.”

The role of power solutions in the data center space

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower recounts, “CyberPower offers a comprehensive range of solutions for data centres, including Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) systems in 3:3 configurations, Modular UPS, and Power Distribution Units (PDUs). Additionally, their portfolio includes power panel software and Battery Management Systems (BMS). These solutions are crucial for ensuring reliable and efficient power management in data centres, supporting continuous operations and minimizing downtime. CyberPower’s UPS systems provide long-lasting power backup with parallel redundancy capability, making them ideal for critical applications in server rooms and data centres. And the PDUs offer reliable power distribution with real-time remote/local monitoring for connected equipment. CyberPower’s solutions also include cloud-based management platforms that allow users to access and monitor UPS systems through a secure web portal or mobile app. CyberPower’s solutions are designed to work under high temperatures and offer high measurement accuracy, ensuring optimal system operation.”

“Power solutions form the lifeline of a data center, ensuring uptime, stability, and operational continuity. BPE offers a full suite of data center-ready solutions, including: (1) Modular UPS systems with Hot Swappable Modules; (2) IDU (Indoor Units); (3) iPDUs (Intelligent Power Distribution Units); (4) Smart Rack Systems; (5) Lithium-ion Batteries; (6) BESS for grid independence and renewable integration; and (6) Services. Our solutions support sleep mode technology to optimize energy use during low-load periods, offering both sustainability and cost-efficiency,” remarks Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE.

Mr. Meenu Singhal of Socomec Group mentions, “Our modular UPS systems—such as MODULYS GP, MODULYS XM, and MODULYS XL—feature hot-swappable modules to ensure uninterrupted scalability and maximum uptime. For large-scale operations, our high-power UPS systems like DELPHYS XM and DELPHYS XL deliver industry-leading efficiency and resilience. To ensure seamless power continuity, we provide ATyS automatic transfer switches ranging from 125A to 3200 A. Our STATYS and STATYS XS static transfer systems ensure ultra-fast, seamless switching between power sources—critical for Tier III and IV data centers. Additionally, our DIRIS Digiware power monitoring systems offer real-time visibility into energy usage and power quality, while the DIRIS Digiware BCM allows for comprehensive battery health tracking and predictive maintenance. These solutions enable support for data center operators by providing high availability, operational performance, reduced total cost of ownership, and a lower carbon footprint.”

“Vertiv’s key offerings for data centers and others include: (1) UPS Systems such as the Liebert EXM2 and PowerUPS 9000, which deliver high-efficiency uninterruptible power supply to ensure uptime and energy savings. (2) Static Transfer Switches (PowerSwitch 7000) that provide seamless load transfer and enhance system redundancy, ensuring uninterrupted power during switchovers. (3) DC Power Systems, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), and Powerbar Busways designed for high-density and flexible power delivery to support scalable infrastructure needs. (4) Vertiv PowerNexus, an integrated solution that combines UPS and switchgear to reduce both physical footprint and deployment time, streamlining installation in space-constrained environments. (5) Remote Monitoring and AI-Driven Management Tools that enable predictive maintenance, real-time performance insights, and reduced downtime, enhancing the overall reliability of data center operations. Vertiv’s solutions ensure the resilience and efficiency much needed in the mission-critical environments,” notes Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv.

Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology maintains, “FSP’s high-performance power supply solutions (CRPS – Common Redundant Power Supply) are specifically designed for immersion cooling applications in data centers. Featuring a compact CRPS form factor, PMBus integration, and a redundant architecture, they deliver exceptional energy efficiency and thermal performance in liquid-cooled server environments. Our CRPS solutions with immersion tank are ideal for data centers, for storage & edge AI servers.”

“Data centers operate under the strictest performance expectations when it comes to uptime and energy stability. At Fuji Electric, we support this need with high-efficiency UPS systems built using our in-house power semiconductors, designed for precision, quick response, and minimal power loss, which are key requirements for large-scale server environments. To ensure power quality, we also provide Active Harmonic Filters (AHF) that maintain compliance with IEEE 519, protecting sensitive equipment. Our VFDs play a critical role in regulating the HVAC systems essential for data center cooling, ensuring optimal temperature management with reduced energy consumption. We further enable real-time monitoring through intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs), allowing operators to track and balance power across server racks. We also offer maintenance and service expertise to data centers assuring round-the-clock performance and reliability,” explains Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric.

The role of solar power in complementing the power storage needs

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv narrates, “Vertiv integrates solar inverters and hybrid systems within its portfolio, enabling customers to harness solar energy for self-consumption or grid export. Our BYOP (Bring Your Own Power) strategy supports hybrid energy models, combining solar, battery storage, and traditional grid sources to ensure reliability and cost savings. These offerings are especially relevant for telecom, edge deployments, and remote sites, where grid power may be inconsistent or expensive.”

“BPE’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are designed to seamlessly integrate with solar power sources. During daytime, BESS stores solar-generated energy, which can then be utilized during peak load hours or as backup during grid outages. This not only ensures energy continuity but also reduces carbon footprint and operational costs, making it ideal for green data centers and sustainable enterprises,” notes Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE.

Mr. Meenu Singhal of Socomec Group adds, “Socomec offers a range of solutions, including photovoltaic load break switches and DC energy storage protection devices, designed specifically guaranteeing performance, security and durability of on-grid and off-grid installations, designed to seamlessly integrate with solar power systems. Our key products include SIRCO PV Load-Break Switches, SIRCO MC PV manual load-break switch, SIRCO MOT PV motor-operated load-break switches, INOSYS LBS high-performance load-break switches, and ESS Fuses. These solutions play a key role in driving the growth of both large-scale and rooftop solar projects, while enhancing grid integration and energy storage capabilities.”

“The solar energy can be stored with energy storage solutions and later it can be used for industrial or home applications. FSP has Solar Inverters (both on grid and off grid solutions) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) power bank energy storage systems (ESS). They work together to optimize energy production, storage, and consumption. Apart from this, we have DC-DC power solutions that can work with backup power sources and for various application segments,” adds Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology.

Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric affirms, “In areas with limited grid reliability or high energy costs, solar-backed systems offer stability and operational savings. Fuji Electric offers a range of solar inverters suitable for both on-grid and off-grid applications, using MPPT technology for consistent energy harvesting. These inverters are often paired with our UPS systems or ESS systems integrated into hybrid configurations with battery storage. We also provide solar-based pumping systems for agricultural and rural applications, extending the reach of renewable energy into critical services. By combining solar with advanced control and conditioning, we help customers create resilient energy setups.”

New innovations impacting the power solutions market

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower elaborates, “CyberPower’s cutting-edge innovations in power solutions include – (1) Advanced UPS Systems: CyberPower’s Smart App Sinewave UPS series features lithium-iron phosphate battery technology, offering an extended lifespan of 8-10 years and faster recharge times of just 2 hours, reliable power backup, surge protection, and automatic voltage regulation. (2) Ultra-Advanced Power Distribution Units (PDUs): CyberPower’s latest PDUs offer reliable power distribution with colour-configurable LCD displays and real-time remote and local monitoring for connected equipment. These PDUs are ideal for server rooms and IT solutions. (3) Energy Storage Solutions: CyberPower’s Extended Battery Modules (EBMs) ensure extended battery runtimes during power outages. These modules can be installed in a tower form factor or rack-mounted, providing flexibility and scalability. (4) Battery Management Systems (BMS): A critical component for monitoring and managing battery health, performance, and safety in various applications, including datacentres, UPS systems, and electric vehicles. BMS helps optimize battery life, prevent failures, and ensure reliable operation. (5) Powerpanel Personal Edition Software: Designed with great user experience, the software allows users to perform system graceful shutdown. And (6) Powerpanel Business Edition Software: Business Edition allows multiple UPS systems and PDUs management and it has achieved VMware Ready status and is compatible with VMware ESXi. It also supports Citrix XenServer and Microsoft Hyper-V.”

“The next wave of innovation will focus on: (1) Higher-efficiency UPS systems with adaptive learning; (2) High-density power solutions designed for AI/ML workload environments; (3) Next-gen BESS with larger capacities and faster charge/discharge cycles; (4) Smart-grid ready systems with real-time analytics and AI/ML for dynamic load handling; and (5) High density modular infrastructure. These innovations will support industries as they scale into edge computing, AI-native applications, and 24/7 cloud infrastructure,” comments Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE.

Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology cites, “In the coming years we can see new smart appliances, industrial automation and control systems utilizing AI, advancements in CRPS Solutions, AI & edge computing power supplies, medical power supplies, renewable energy technologies, energy storage, and grid management, EV and grid technologies.”

“One of the most impactful developments will be the launch of 800 VDC architecture in 2026, specifically designed to support AI-intensive environments, that will reduce copper usage, minimize thermal losses, and enhance energy efficiency crucial for high-density computing setups. Another major advancement is the adoption of digital twin-based design models for AI factories, such as the GB300 NVL72 developed in partnership with NVIDIA, which will enable predictive planning, faster deployment, and better lifecycle management. Energy storage is also evolving, with lithium-ion, supercapacitor, and solid-state technologies gaining traction due to their improved reliability, longer lifespan, and sustainability benefits. Additionally, the emergence of AI-enabled, grid-interactive UPS systems will allow for smarter energy use, better load management, and real-time grid support. To meet the demands of faster deployment and growing infrastructure needs, the industry is moving toward scalable modular and prefabricated power infrastructure, which ensures resilience, flexibility, and efficiency at both core and edge locations. Vertiv remains deeply committed to leading the way in delivering innovative, future-ready power solutions through strong R&D and strategic global partnerships,” explains Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv.

Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric notes, “Advances in power semiconductor technology, especially with Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), are allowing for smaller, more efficient, and higher-capacity power electronics, significantly improving performance in UPS systems and other power conditioning devices. There is an increasing interest in modular UPS systems that allow phased expansion, especially in sectors with evolving load requirements. Smart power infrastructure is becoming the norm, with greater demand for integrated systems that combine solar, battery storage, and grid supply under a single control platform. AI-driven diagnostics and energy optimization will continue to evolve. We are working to embed more intelligence into our products for predictive maintenance, adaptive control, and real-time data analysis and develop rugged designs suited for India’s operating environments, with varying temperatures, dust, and unstable grid conditions.”

Future Plans of Power Solutions Brands

Mr. Sushil Virmani of BPE discloses, “For FY2025–26, BPE is aiming for high double-digit growth and to outgrow the market by few times Key focus areas include: (1) Launching new energy-efficient product lines with advanced SKUs; (2) Expanding our presence in Europe, UK, and Australia; (3) Partnering for integrated cooling technologies to complement our UPS and BESS offerings; and (4) Strengthening our channel ecosystem and OEM capabilities; (5) With a robust R&D pipeline and growing global footprint, BPE is poised to lead the next phase of power innovation.”

“We’re planning to expand our coverage to other segments with up to 500kVA power solutions. In India, we have introduced several new models under-40kVA UPS range and targeting the Home and SOHO UPS segment. The demand for online UPS solutions will grow, driven by their need in industries and data centers which need reliable power supply. In contrast, the offline/line interactive UPS segment may experience relatively lower growth, largely due to improvements in power infrastructure. However, this segment still holds potential in niche applications where specific power requirements are critical. We continuously innovate to bring out new and advanced UPS systems and energy storage solutions for the global as well as Indian markets. We’re working on building new partnerships with local businesses and organizations to expand our local service network, expand business operations and establish our presence strongly in India,” mentions Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

Mr. Meenu Singhal of Socomec Group envisions, “For 2025–26, Socomec is focused on accelerating growth through strategic innovation, market expansion, extending our presence to Tier II and III cities, and strengthening our position in the high-potential sectors such as data centers and healthcare by offering specialized solutions. A key focus will be on enhancing our AI-driven monitoring and diagnostics capabilities to enable smarter, more predictive power management. Additionally, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Make in India initiative by scaling up manufacturing capabilities at our Gurgaon facility. With these initiatives, Socomec is targeting an annual growth rate of 15–20%, supported by strategic partnerships, increased participation in sustainability-driven projects, new product launches and an expanded service ecosystem.”

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv adds, “Vertiv India has strengthened its collaboration with major colocation providers by offering integrated SKID solutions for complete power infrastructure. These solutions incorporate IEC 61439-compliant switchgear panels, which have two key advantages: (1) Significantly reduced deployment time, and (2) Enhanced system reliability. The pre-integrated SKID platform streamlines the installation process by combining critical power components into a unified, factory-tested solution. By including IEC 61439-certified switchgear panels, Vertiv ensures compliance with international safety and performance standards while meeting the demanding requirements of colocation data centers.”

“Our focus for the next 18 months will be on providing: (1) 1U & 2U Redundant-Titanium Efficiency- immersion cooling power supply modules for applications such as: data centre, telecom & networking, edge AI servers, GPU servers; (2) Open frame products for applications such as medical and networking devices; (3) Adapters & PD charges for Industry applications including laptop, AIO, Mini PC, thin clients, routers, display and many others; and (4) We have ATX, Flex, TFX and SFX SMPS form factors with Titanium efficiency and unique features suits the IPC Specification requirements. We are set exceed our revenue target of US$ 18 million set for 2025. FSP has OEM, SI and retail business models. Overall, we are very optimistic about our future growth and expansion in India,” expresses Mr. Sudipta Kumar Sahoo of FSP Technology.

Mr. Deenathayalan at Fuji Electric concludes, “In line with our corporate philosophy ‘To be enthusiastic, ambitious and sensitive,’ we are working to bring more India-focused solutions to market. This includes expanding our engineered UPS offerings, launching smarter PDUs, and solutions tailored for Indian industries and infrastructure. We are deepening our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where we see growing demand for automation, reliable power, and integrated energy solutions. Our Chennai and Pune facility is increasingly becoming a hub for local design and engineering, helping us respond faster to market needs. We are also expanding our service network and support teams to improve post-installation experience. While we don’t disclose revenue projections, our growth targets are aligned with building long-term customer partnerships and supporting India’s broader transition to smarter and cleaner energy systems.”

Conclusion

The rapid expansion of data centers, healthcare segment and office sectors in India is driving the adoption of power solutions in a big way. As per research reports, the power solutions segment is expected to grow at rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2025-2033. With the increasing costs of power production, the latest trend is to partly compensate the energy demand through solar power, so power solutions companies are also designing systems to integrate solar power. AI is transforming the power solutions landscape—from generation and distribution to consumption, driving greater efficiency, sustainability, and security across the energy ecosystem; and enabling predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time energy management—resulting in reduced costs and improved reliability. The advances in power semiconductor technology, especially with Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), are allowing for smaller, more efficient, and higher-capacity power electronics. To put it in a nutshell, the power solutions segment is set to grow at a decent rate offering business opportunities to the providers as well as partners in the coming decades.

