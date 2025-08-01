The High-Impact Enjay ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 (4th Edition) Opened on a Grand Scale at Nashik, Maharashtra

- Advertisement -

The Enjay ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 (4th Edition), a premier gathering of technology leaders, innovators, and system integrators, opened on a grand scale at the scenic Gateway Hotels & Resorts, Nashik, Maharashtra on August 1. This high-impact 3-day conclave will continue till August 3rd, 2025 (Sunday). Over 150 prominent IT vendors, partners and SI members from all across India attended the event.

Since 2012, ASIRT has been a driving force in empowering the System Integrator (SI) community with transformative initiatives, strategic partnerships, and business excellence.

Highlights of this Knowledge and Interactive Event Include:

• Visionary Keynotes: Insights from industry leaders shaping the future of tech and business

• Sponsor Showcase: Cutting-edge solutions from the leading technology partners

• Networking Galore: Opportunity to connect with top professionals, share insights, and forge lasting collaborations

• Presentations and speeches

About ASIRT: ASIRT is a focused association for System builders, System integrators and Retailers in India. Promoted by leading IT SIs in Mumbai, This association aims to build partnerships & help this community of IT companies to reach higher goals & expand business boundaries. ASIRT’s governing board helps the members to get the critical business- and technology-related information and assists them to conduct their businesses more efficiently. ASIRT has over 250 members including system builders, system integrators and retailers from Mumbai, Thane & other places.

