“The Grand Technology Roadshow & Business Conclave 2023” Organized by ERD

The Grand Technology Roadshow & Business Conclave 2023 was organized by ERD Group on April 25th and 26th in the National Capital, and dealers & distributors from all over India participated in the event.

ERD celebrating 26th roadshow (game changer) – In order to bring the best technology along with the distributors – ERD has developed an R&D department which helps to be updated with the fluctuating requirements of the market. Further, it is designed to establish a state-of-the-art infrastructure in order to fabricate a premium quality range of electronic items. The brand is backed by a well-established infrastructure that is equipped with all the necessary equipment. It is fulfilling the dream of ‘Atma Nirbhar’ dream – they are doing incredible work to fulfil the business.

Mr. Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Founder & CMD, ERD Group

Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Founder & CMD, ERD Group, said, Following the ‘Make in India’ initiative of PM Modi, we have been able to pave our way towards success largely due to the company’s relentless focus on innovation. We have strived to become the pioneers of chargers, and we thrive on ‘Make in India’. All our products are of high quality since they are designed, developed & manufactured in India. We totally support the policy and aim to build a strong ecosystem. “

The event also featured a road show of innovative products and a special session, ‘ERD Josh, by Dr Ujjwal Patni, Guinness World Record Holder, and Business Coach, to encourage dealers from across the country with ideas and strategies to meet exponential growth objectives.

“Backed by qualified and experienced professionals, we are capable of catering to the requirement of electronic products. We offer a salient range of products which are precisely designed by our expert engineers. Our professionals have rich industry experience and in-depth knowledge which helps us in offering a quality range of chargers, torches, lanterns, and other products,” Sanjeev stated.

Mr. Arjun Bhardwaj, Director, ERD Group

Arjun Bhardwaj, Director, ERD Group, said, “ERD Group has a state-of-the-art facility to design, develop, and manufacture products under strict quality control standards ERD manufactures BIS-approved products as per govt. safety norms. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with precise testing instruments to control production and product quality. Every component is screened and tested to ensure 100 percent quality. We ensure innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.”

The ERD Group manufactures smartphone chargers, mobile phone batteries, car chargers, mobile power banks, USB cables, Bluetooth speakers, Neck bands, LED lights, SMPS adaptors, power supplies, TWS, etc. ERD Group always delivers the most innovative technological products at affordable prices. The brand has recently forayed into the manufacturing of Bluetooth Devices, keeping in mind the various needs of the customers. Researchers work in close coordination with the production department and help them by introducing new techniques for better utilization of resources.

Making people sophisticated by providing advanced manufacturing units which aid in delivering a quality range of electronic products. The machines are handled by expert professionals who have complete technical knowledge and vast industry experience.

ERD Group has a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture products under strict quality control standards Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with precise testing instruments to control the production and product quality. Every component is screened and tested to ensure 100% quality.

This conclave brings the best distributors and uplifts the business, establishing infrastructure that is equipped with all the necessary equipment. Established in a sprawling area, this advanced facility is manned with highly qualified professionals who ensure that all the processes are conducted smoothly.

The varieties of products got displayed include: Travel Charger, Car Charger, Car Charger with Multiplug, Universal Mobile Battery Charger, LED Torches (Switch), LED Downlights, CCTV Power Supplies, etc.

ERD’s range of electronic products is quality tested before delivery to ensure that these are flawless and free from any defect. All products are extensively reckoned due to the following features: Low power consumption, Durability, High performance, Shockproof, etc.

ERD takes constant actions for the enhancement of the products in the existing range and also introduces new & innovative products. – 350, products – Business success session – it’s not explaining about your business but definitely assures your business will grow 10x. Now, the vision and josh explain the major focus to develop India – by bringing distributors and this conclave and show will explain what you believe in your best.

